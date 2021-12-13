The Wizards-Jazz and Heat-Bulls duels did not have much history, the latter declining due to numerous casualties. Utah prevailed in Washington by 25 points and Miami did the same against Chicago by 26.

Wizards 98 Jazz 123

Seventh consecutive victory for the Utah Jazz, which walks firmly through the West as third at 19-7. The Eastern Conference is a tough nut to crack this season. Not for Utah, which in its tour of the East (actually played 3 games in the East and one in the West) has finished with a perfect 4-0 after defeating the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Sixers and Wizards.

These Jazz have iron health. His offensive display in the second half cannot leave anyone indifferent. After 51-50 in the first half … 47-73 in the second to tear the rival to shreds. A team, that of Snyder, versatile until saying enough, capable of leaving the opposite in 18 points (third quarter), as capable of endorsing 42 points in the final quarter.

Donovan Mitchell He was again the top scorer of his team with 28 points. But it was Utah’s inside game once again that wiped out the Wizards, whose tall men are in short supply due to injuries.

Broken of considerable dimensions caused by Rudy gobert Y Hassan whiteside, which is lately splendid. The Frenchman had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Whiteside went to 18 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks playing 20 minutes. Between the two … 38 points, 25 rebounds, 5 blocks and 17 of 19 in the field goal!

Bojan bogdanovic scored 16 points, the team was above 50% in the shot, dominated the rebound and only lost 8 balls

Washington (15-12) could not count on Kyle kuzma, low last minute due to Covid-19.

Highlight in the local team the 21 points of a Bradley Beal off, the 14 plus 11 rebounds and 6 of 6 in the shot of Daniel gafford and the first part of the Brazilian Net.

The israeli Avdija the vacancy of Kuzma occupied in the starting quintet, Dinwiddie Y Harrell they showed gray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope he performed abnormally, leaving one of his worst games with his new team.

Heat 118 Bulls 92

Miami-Chicago was, in its raw state, a very interesting game, but the losses of both teams left it at the height of the bitumen.

Heat played without Jimmy butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris Y Caleb Martin, the latter included in the Covid protocols after scoring 28 points in his last game. And the Bulls are without 7 players due to the pandemic: DeMar DeRozan, Coby white, Javonte green, Derrick Jones Jr., Matt thomas, Ayo Dosunmu and the newcomer Stanley johnson.

They were joined in Chicago by the loss of Patrick Williams, whenever Alex Caruso He returned to the game today after missing the previous two games. That, the return of Caruso, and the premiere of the newly signed Alfonzo Mckinnie were the only positive notes for the hosts of Billy donovan.

The party lacked competitive spirit. Miami endorsed a 39-25 in the first quarter to a non-existent defense and from then on Chicago was always in tow, far from rival, without the option of succeeding.

The night, lavish in triples (19 locals and 17 visitors), left us with the best performance of the course. Duncan robinson (26 points and 5 triples in 27 minutes), the unexpected brightness of Dewayne Dedmon (20 points and 12 rebounds), the 17 points without grace of Tyler herro and the excellent rendering of Kyle lowry as conductor of the orchestra.

Veteran Lowry made the game as point guard. He finished the first half with 12 assists and 0 losses! At the end of the night: 16 points, 14 assists and 4 of 5 from the triple.

Also, great job from PJ Tucker like the battering ram of an absorbing defense.

The locals dominated the boards and their associative level led them to attend 37 of their baskets, losing only 8 balls.

Chicago missed being able to have a second competitive unit, something impossible due to the team’s many casualties.

The great game of Zach LaVine (33 points, 7 rebounds and 7 3-pointers of 11 attempts). Lonzo ball added 15 points and Nikola Vucevic he lived a night to forget, with 10 points after making only 3 of his 15 shots to the basket.