The eternal covers of the league. This is how you can define some Utah Jazz who have been established in the elite for seasons and taking small steps in their progression. They may not be the most media team for not having a superstar in the league, but they have managed to cement their own and genuine style based on a quintet of the most complete in the entire NBA and they are clear about what they play. There are defensive and offensive automatisms on the court that make everything work like a perfect gear and that have caused them to be the only team in the Western Conference that seems in a position to challenge the supremacy of the Warriors and Suns. With a spectacular streak of 9 wins in 11 games, the boys of Quinn Snyder they are in a position to make a qualitative leap.

Players with a marked European cut, very high tactical intelligence and defensive effort, but above all that, talent. All these factors are what come together in a perfect miscellany of young and old, veterans and novices, compulsive scorers and defensive experts. There are no shortcomings in the game scheme of a team that does not share the ball as much as one might think, but does so effectively to take advantage of the gaps generated by the presence of Rudy gobert in the paint. So much so that they have become the first team in history to score 20 triples or more in three consecutive games.

The Utah Jazz are the first team in NBA history to make 20+ threes in 3 straight games. (Submitted by @JoshlikesJazz) pic.twitter.com/BNslLVtf6g – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 9, 2021

While it is true that a substantial part of its success is explained by the high level of play of Donovan Mitchell, what you are doing deserves special attention Mike conley this season. Many thought that the best times of the experienced point guard had come to an end, but he doubles his pulse to a league that has always underestimated him, with absolute clairvoyance when leading the team, but also facing the basket. And it is that he is averaging 51% in field goals and 45% in triples, irrefutable data of everything that helps in attack and contributes to the Utah Jazz being less than four games away from the leadership of the Western Conference.