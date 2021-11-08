This Monday, November 8 the vaccination program started against the COVID Come in children from 5 to 11 years with the opening of vaccination posts in 200 of 1,070 public schools of the city that will serve until November 15 as immunization sites, and the official report was positive.

This was stated Mayor Bill de Blasio, who revealed that since vaccination among the Big Apple’s youngest children was given the green light last Thursday, more than 17,000 children ages 5 to 11 have already been vaccinated in the five boroughs.

Despite the fact that in a dozen schools parents had to stand in long lines to try to vaccinate their children almost at dawn, and in some of them even the doses sent were insufficient to meet the wide demand, as happened in the school PS 8, Brooklyn Heights, where 50 vaccines arrived and 200 had been requested, De Blasio was very optimistic for the parents’ response and promised to fix the faults immediately.

“This is something we need to address and we will fix it very, very quickly, but we may be seeing the contrast between what we experience with 12-17 year olds and what we are now experiencing with 5-11 year olds ( …) Well, although we had good numbers, there was not a great demand“, Said the local president, reiterating that in the schools with open vaccination posts, this time there were many children ready to be vaccinated. “We are seeing a lot of demand now. So, I think we based our numbers on what we saw before, in part, I am very happy to see that the demand is higher and we will make those adjustments immediately “.

The Mayor admitted that he received information from 12 schools that reported missing doses, but he still said that seeing many children getting vaccinated in educational centers is “good news.”

Supply shortages occurred primarily in four schools, with long lines in 12 of Districts One and Two in Manhattan, and District 15 in Brooklyn.

“It’s great to see that kind of demand. We have to match it now. We place supply and personnel for the amount of demand we expected. If we see more demand, well, that’s a good thing, but we have to catch up quickly, “warned the Big Apple leader.

In the middle of the first day of vaccination in schools for primary school children, mostly, De Blasio announced In addition, from now on, all City employees and contractors will have an additional four hours paid sick leave for each child, to be used for vaccination.

“We want to tell parents that whatever it takes, we will help them do it. Therefore, City employees and contractors will also have an additional four hours of paid sick leave to vaccinate each child. This is something parents deserve. You shouldn’t have to choose between the paycheck and a healthier family, ”said the Mayor.

The Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Worker Protection, Peter HatchHe explained that they are seeking that said four-hour license is also extended to all workers in the private sector in New York.

“We’re working with the City Council to expand it (paid leave) once again and get the same sick leave that was just added for City workers, to extend that to New Yorkers who work in the private sector,” said the Commissioner Hatch. “The proposed bill, which we are working to pass with the Council as soon as possible, would add four more hours of sick leave per child up to 18 years of age and for the vaccine. Caregivers can use this time to take their child for vaccinations or, if it is the child, to care for the child who is experiencing side effects. “

Mayor De Blasio He clarified that for children to receive vaccines, it is not a requirement that they be with their children, but insisted that they must sign a consent or give it through other mechanisms.

“It’s great when (parents) can come in person. When a parent, guardian, or family member can come with a child, it’s great. That is ideal. But you can give your consent in writing. You can even give a verbal consent ”, explained the mayor.

The New York City Health Commissioner, Dave chokshI stated that after seeing what happened on the first day in the schools for children from 5 to 11, the thermometer of what the process will be could be measured a little and gave his word that all the sites will have the supply of vaccines that they need, while he recalled that in addition to schools there is vaccination in other parts of the city.

“We have hundreds of access points throughout the city in addition to our school clinics where we also have a supply of vaccine so that if parents prefer to obtain it from their pediatrician or at one of our city-run sites or at a pharmacy, they will do so. because we have also covered those bases, “said the official.

Data from the City reveal that so far they have been able to apply 12,156,504 doses of vaccine against COVID, which represents 87% of the total of the City vaccinated, and 79% of children between 12 and 17 years old. The goal of the De Blasio Administration is to vaccinate as many children ages 5 to 11 (estimated at 400,000) as possible before the end of the year.

On the other hand, Mayor De Blasio referred to the intentions expressed by the next elected president of the Big Apple, Eric Adams, about eliminating the mandate for the use of masks in public schools, and said that although he eventually shares that it is done, it is too early to do it, less when the cold approaches.

“If we can find a safe way to do it, I hope we get rid of the masks,” Adams said. “Part of a child’s socialization is that smile. Not being able to see the smiles of our children has a great impact… But it must be done with science, so we will not close our city again ”.

Vaccination in NYC in Figures

12,156,504 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far 79% of children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated 87% of all New Yorkers authorized to be vaccinated have done so 17,000 children ages 5 to 11 have already been vaccinated 200 schools served this Monday as vaccination posts 12 schools presented long lines 4 reported very scarce supplies 0.49% is the rate of hospitalization for COVID in NYC 782 new daily cases are the average of the last 7 days 93% of official employees have already been vaccinated 330,000 doses Vaccines are estimated to reach 1,070 schools that will have vaccination posts

