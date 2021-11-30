

In addition to “vaccine”, the word “insurrection” was one of the most searched this year.

WASHINGTON – In this second year of the pandemic, “vaccine” has been chosen the word of the year in the United States according to the publisher Merriam-Webster, specialized in dictionaries.

This is what he points out this Monday in a statement in which he highlights other words that were among the most searched this year, starting with “insurrection”, due to the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

If in 2020 it was a “pandemic”, this year “vaccine” has been the word of the year, chosen for being the most searched in dictionaries, and above all due to the increase in interest compared to 2020, with an increase in searches of 601 percent.

The word ‘vaccine’

– saw a 601% increase in lookups this year over last.

– had continual spikes of attention through the year.

An increase that is much greater, of 1,048 percent, when compared to 2019, the year in which the pandemic had not yet arrived.

Merrian-Webster recalls in his statement that the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of vaccines to contain it forced the publisher to expand its entry for this word, which it did last May.

The previous definition of vaccine spoke of “a preparation to kill microorganisms, live attenuated organisms or virulent organisms that was administered to produce or increase immunity against a disease”.

With the events of this year, the publisher changed to this definition: “Preparation that is administered (also by injection) to stimulate the immune response against specific infections, agents or diseases.”

And then he divides this possible preparation into two types: by means of a pathogen such as a bacterium or virus or some of its components or by means of a genetic preparation that uses the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance.

“Insurrection” stood out at the beginning of the year for the assault on the Capitol

After the word of the year, Merrian-Webster highlights another that inevitably began to be consulted at the beginning of the year: “insurrection”.

The events of January 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol, led to interest in this word skyrocketing, especially when it began to appear in press headlines, the statement said.

According to Merriam-Webster

The definition of insurrection, according to their dictionaries, it is an “act or intention of revolt against the civil authority or the established Government”.

Another of the most sought after this year was “perseverance”, for the successful landing of “Perseverance” on Mars in February.

“Nomad”, for the movie “Nomadland” or “infrastructure”, for the ambitious reconstruction plan that the Joe Biden Government has managed to approve shortly before the end of the year are other words most sought after in the United States this 2021.

