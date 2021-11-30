Dictionary authorities Merriam-Webster they chose the word of the year and it is VACCINE. It should be noted that it is done according to search volume that has a word in the 365 days in question. In 2020, the word they chose was pandemic and by 2021 it was vaccine.

“It is the most scientific event great of the year which soon became the main political debate in the United States. And the word in the middle of the two debates was the same, the vaccines. Few words can express by themselves so much of what is happening at a particular moment ”, indicated the editor of Merriam-Webster. Related news

It should be noted that the selection is made in USA, a country where 196 million people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In accordance with Merriam-Webster, the choice could be obvious and there is a more complicated story behind it.

“The search for the word vaccine increased 600% this year compared to the previous year and 1,048% compared to 2019. But this has to do with much more than a Medical record. Here are questions about individual liberties, personal decisions, political affiliations, professional regulations, safety in schools, inequity in access to health, and so many other things at stake ”, adds Sokolowski in the release.

WHO warns that OMICRON, a variant of Covid-19, is a “very high” risk

World Health Organization (who) warned that the omicron has a “very high” level of risk, a situation that raises the alerts, again, of all the countries of the world and is that the threat increased; just on Friday they located the variant of the COVID-19 as worrisome.

As cases of the variant are confirmed, nations are closing their borders, despite requests for precautions and outbursts of consternation from some such as USA.

“The very appearance of omicron is another reminder that while many of us think we are done with COVID-19, it has not killed us,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General.

The UN insisted on accelerating vaccination coverage against COVID-19 “as quickly as possible”, especially among the most vulnerable groups. It also encouraged surveillance and sequencing efforts.

“Ómicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic. If there is another major coronavirus spike driven by omicron, the consequences can be severe, “they added.

