Vaccines against covid-19 are finally available in USA for children 5 to 11 years of age. Tuesday night, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The United States (CDC) gave final approval for children in that age range to receive pediatric doses of the vaccine. Pfizer and its associated company BioNTech.

Like coronavirus vaccines for teens and adults, childhood vaccination is also free.

Here are some things to know:

SHOULD PRIMARY EDUCATION CHILDREN BE IMMUNIZED?

Yes, according to federal health authorities and major medical groups. Although the virus tends to be more severe in adults than in children, the covid-19 It is causing a lot of avoidable suffering among the boys. Approximately 1.9 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been diagnosed with the disease. Some 8,300 have been hospitalized, a third have required intensive care and at least 94 deaths have been verified.

Not counting the risk of suffering a serious complication called multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, which can affect children several weeks after they have recovered from even a mild infection.

Vaccination also promises to help children resume classes and school activities in a safer way.

ARE THE DOSES FOR CHILDREN THE SAME SIZE AS THOSE FOR ADULTS?

No. Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will receive a third of the dose that were administered to adolescents and adults. It’s 10 micrograms per injection for young people, compared to 30 micrograms injections for everyone over 12 years of age. Like the rest, children will receive two doses, three weeks apart.

HOW WELL DO VACCINES WORK?

In one study, the pediatric vaccine of Pfizer proved to be about 91% effective in preventing a symptomatic infection. Vaccinated youths developed levels of antibodies to fight the virus as high as adolescents and adults who received the full dose.

ARE THERE SIDE EFFECTS?

In the clinical trial, children between the ages of 5 and 11 had some bothersome reactions after receiving the vaccine, including arm pain and fatigue, similar to what adolescents and young adults experienced, but with less possibility of suffering from fever. In total, the study includes 4,600 young people, of which 3,100 received the vaccine and the rest received placebo. The FDA found no safety concerns.

WHAT ABOUT UNUSUAL PROBLEMS?

Tens of millions of Americans over the age of 12 have safely received larger doses. A very unusual serious side effect has come to light: heart inflammation.

These rare reactions have occurred mostly in young people and adolescents of the male gender, usually after the second dose, and there tends to be a quick recovery. To put the risk in context, doctors say that a covid-19 it can lead to more severe heart inflammation. One theory is that testosterone and puberty play a role, and therefore experts anticipate the risk in younger children to be even lower.

WHERE ARE IMMUNIZATIONS AVAILABLE?

Vaccines are offered in pediatric offices, health clinics, and pharmacies. Some school systems also plan to install vaccination clinics. Two pharmacy chains will begin administering the vaccine this weekend: Walgreens on Saturday and CVS on Sunday.

CAN I VACCINE MY CHILD AGAINST INFLUENZA AT THE SAME TIME?

Yes, the CDC ensures that vaccines against covid-19 can be given in the same visit as vaccines against influenza, or with any other vaccine that requires a child, or anyone else.

WHAT IF MY CHILD IS TO BE 12 YEARS OLD?

The CDC ensures that children should receive the vaccine according to their age on the day of the injection. So if a child receives the 10-microgram dose as the first dose and then turns 12, the second dose should be 30 micrograms.

SHOULD I WAIT UNTIL I AM 12 YEARS OLD FOR TWO INJECTIONS OF THE LARGEST DOSE?

Pediatricians point out that vaccination should not be postponed because the infant dose is effective in this age group.

IS THE CDC ACTION MANDATORY?

No. The CDC has not mandated that young people get vaccinated, although they do recommend it.

IS IT TRUE THAT ONLY SOME CHILDREN HAVE A HIGHER RISK OF DEVELOPING A SERIOUS COVID-19 INFECTION?

Almost 70% of children ages 5 to 11 who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 have had other medical problems, including obesity and asthma. But sometimes healthy children in general also get seriously ill. And considering the depth of the social, psychological and educational impact that the pandemic has had on young people, health authorities have made it clear that all children should be vaccinated. There are also equity issues, as more than two-thirds of the children who have been hospitalized are black or Hispanic.

WHAT IF MY CHILD HAS ALREADY HAD COVID-19?

In the same way, they should be vaccinated once they recover, according to the CDC. It is clear that a previous infection does provide some protection against another contagion, but immunity can vary depending on how severe the disease was and how long it has been. Studies in adults have shown that getting vaccinated after an infection can dramatically boost protection.

IS THE PFIZER VACCINE THE ONLY CHOICE FOR CHILDREN?

On USA, for the moment, yes. Moderna’s vaccine, which is similar, is used in adolescents in some countries and is being tested in younger children, but it is not yet available in the United States for those under 18 years of age. A few countries have used other coronavirus vaccines in young children, including China, which has just started its vaccination campaign for 3-year-olds.

WILL THERE BE IMMUNIZATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES FOR CHILDREN UNDER 5 YEARS OLD?

Stay tuned: Pfizer and Moderna are conducting lower-dose trials for infants and preschoolers.

