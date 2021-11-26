In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Black Friday is the best day of the year to buy certain products, especially electronics. If what you want is a robot vacuum cleaner, there are models that are complete and surprisingly cheap.

If technology is designed to make life more comfortable, obviously there are certain gadgets that are at the forefront, such as robot vacuum cleaners, which do prevent more than one headache at home, and especially back pain.

Their progress is unstoppable and they already occupy millions of homes, while many others think of buying a robot vacuum cleaner now taking advantage of the Black Friday, which in 2021 probably leaves more models reduced in price than ever before.

There is a bit of everything, with several of the leading brands in the sector leaving their models at very competitive prices. We are talking, for example, of the iRobot Roomba or the Cecotec Conga, the two clearest references in this market.

However, there are even manufacturers that go a little further, with ridiculous prices of 79 euros, for example.

LEFANT M201 for € 79.99

Robot vacuum cleaner with a power of 1800 Pa, tank of 500 milliliters and optical sensors to avoid collisions with furniture. It has WiFi and is compatible with Alexa.

This is without a doubt one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaners of this Black Friday, and also of the previous ones, a classic on this date.

It costs only 79 euros, but its price hides a fairly competitive model, with 1200 Pa of suction power and thousands of positive comments from users who have tried it.

If you want an inexpensive one to test how you are doing before making the leap to this best, this is probably the best choice.

Conga 990 Vital for € 119

Cecotec brand robot vacuum cleaner that sweeps, vacuums and scrubs all in one. This model includes a manual control mode thanks to its remote control. One of the most affordable models of the brand.

Cecotec is a Spanish firm specialized in home electronics, especially household appliances, but which is gradually expanding horizons with new products.

That being said, its Conga robots are certainly its flagship, especially the $ 200 and under models, and it has several. One of them is the Conga 990 Vital, which costs 119 euros.

Roomba 692 for € 199

This robot vacuum cleaner with app control and virtual assistants has smart navigation and a price that makes it the cheapest Roomba on the market.

Good things can be said of the many models sold by iRobot, but they are certainly not cheap, except in one case: the Roomba 692.

This product does want to compete face to face against the Conga, and on its own ground, hence in many cases it can be purchased for 199 euros, as on this Black Friday 2021.

It’s a pretty good price, as it has a navigation system that clearly ranks as the best in its industry.

yeedi 2 Hybrid for € 188

Yeedi 2 hybrid is one of the robot vacuum cleaners with the best ratings in stores such as Amazon or Aliexpress. It stands out for its attractive price, high suction power and good finishes, it also has a floor scrubber function.

Although Yeedi is a brand that is not yet well known in Spain, its robots are quite worthy of being on this list, and we were able to see it first hand in the analysis of the Yeedi 2 Hybrid, which left us quite satisfied .

It is a robot that vacuums and also scrubs, with a great suction capacity and a fairly simple interface in its app, but which is also quite inexpensive.

Right now it can be yours for just 188 euros, so it is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners for less than 200 euros this Black Friday.

Conga 2290 Ultra Home for € 299

This robot vacuum cleaner includes a charging and self-emptying base, which allows you to program it and forget about cleaning its tank. Also, it is quite powerful and has a good battery.

The particularity of the Conga 2290 is first of all one: it comes with its charging base as a gift, but not only does it charge the robot, it also sucks up dirt after each pass.

That means that you can forget about having to clean this device for several days, and for only 299 euros.

Not bad at all, since normally self-emptying robots double this price.

Roomba 981 for € 379

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. It has a great suction power with anti-tangle range brushes and multi-room function.

Within the upper-middle range of Roomba this 981 is one of the best, especially for its exceptional suction capacity, which makes it one of the best robots for carpets, rugs and pet hair.

In addition, it must be taken into account that it has all the technologies that have made iRobot the leading firm, such as the function to detect areas where more dirt accumulates.

Right now it is reduced to 379 euros, an affordable investment if you want to jump to a model that offers more than the basics.

Roomba i7 for € 679

This high-end robot vacuum cleaner is one of the most powerful on the market. In addition, it incorporates the latest iRobot navigation system.

For the price that this Roomba i7 has, of 679 euros, it is a robot suitable for example for those who have already decided that they want to have a model as advanced as possible at all costs.

It is, for example, for the self-emptying base included in the price, but also for functions such as the recognition of objects and obstacles, such as a pet, a shoe or a cable.

The map that he makes of your house is the best that a device of this type can generate right now, and if you have tried others you will know how important that is.

