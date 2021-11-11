Warner Bros. and HBO Max are following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon in Latin America: producing local content. These companies know very well that, to attract the attention of the public in a certain part of the world, it is necessary to make series, films or documentaries on topics of interest in that space. Through a new statement, HBO Max announces the production of Mariachis, an original series that will seek to enhance traditional Mexican music and that will honor the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

According to the report, the Mariachis recordings have already begun and in the cast we have Vadhir Derbez, Consuelo Duval, Pedro Fernández, Regina Orozco, Antonio Mauri and Alberto Estrella. It is directed by Hammudi Al-Rahmoun Font and Mario Antonio Mandujano Sánchez. The series “promotes the resignification of family relationships with a very local touch, full of fusions between drama and comedy, tradition and contemporaneity”, in addition, it is described as “a dramatic comedy with a contemporary and fresh look where it reflects on the way in which Mexican traditions are kept alive by promoting music as a therapeutic method. “

Marcelo Tamburri, Head of Written Content Development for WarnerMedia Latin America, issued some statements about the development of Mariachis and the impact it will have on the Mexican public.

With this new production, we reiterate our commitment to continue creating stories that truly embrace audiences in the region. Mariachis draws on the most endearing culture and traditions of the Mexican people and offers a dramedy that we believe will entertain and excite, not only Mexicans, but everyone in Latin America.

The Golden Age of Mexican cinema saw the birth and success of countless idols such as Pedro Infante, Dolores del Rio, Jorge Negrete, María Félix, Pedro Armendáriz or Silvia Pinal, who through their talent shaped the most ambitious productions of the forties and fifties; His legacy is so great that Mexico has not seen a streak of cinematography that combines such quality and worship. Mariachis will try to honor all that time that, without a doubt, has shaped the minds and hearts of millions of Mexicans. Will the filmmakers and stakeholders be able to achieve the goal?

Vadhir derbez He has established himself as a very relevant Mexican actor in recent years, standing out in films such as El waiter, As if it were the first time – 21%, Exorcism on the seventh day – 7% or Size Yes Matters – 17%. For its part, Consuelo Duval she has become a prominent comedian in her native country.

HBO Max hit Latin America in the summer offering some amazing promotions. Those who hired before July 31 obtained a 50% discount for life, but do not despair those who did not take advantage of the opportunity, because HBO Max has a much lower price than the competition: the monthly plan has a cost of $ 149 Mexican pesos, while the mobile plan of only $ 99 Mexican pesos; the cost is reduced if we talk about the annuity.

In short, HBO Max rises as one of the cheapest options for the public in Latin America, which is lately in a tight mess over the choice of platform; Although Netflix is ​​ahead, its recent price increase has made it lose points among users: it is much more expensive than others and its catalog may have many titles, but under no circumstances can we say that its quality is close to that of HBO Max, it’s way below actually.

WarnerMedia and HBO Max did not announce a release date for the ambitious Mariachis. The curious will have to wait a little longer for production news. Will it be approved by critics and the general public?

