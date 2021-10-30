Vadhir Derbez shows his fans a radical change of look | Instagram

The famous actor Vadhir Derbez recently impressed his followers with a totally different look to his hair which was quite characteristic of him, as it was a great mane, however, a new project forced him to shave.

There is no doubt in the world of entertainment it is quite common for actors to end up compromising their image in order to get an important role and consolidate a project in their career.

And in fact this was the case of the son of the famous Mexican director Eugenio Derbez, who in recent hours has made it known that he did not want to lose his hair, but a new movie on the doorstep has forced him to shave completely.

Through his official Instagram account, the actor shared that he agreed to shave his head to give his outfit a complete turnaround.

I start filming today and… they are going to shave my hair, ”the actor wrote in Instagram stories.

It should be noted that at first he is not convinced of this radical change in his image, however, he had to do it for his work.

They have just told me that they are going to shave everything, literally: I will be left with almost no hair … goodbye pompadour, goodbye ”.

Eugenio Derbe’s son revealed that he actually felt quite nervous about it, however, he bragged about the end result and, apparently, his followers have liked this new look.

In addition, the singer also asked his fans not only if they liked this style, but also asked for comparisons to laugh together with this image transformation.

Among the protagonist of Fragmentado, Aurelio Casillas, from the Lord of the Skies and even Eleven from Stranger Things.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, Vadhir Derbez was at the Eliot Awards 2021 to present the category ‘Better U’ and on the yellow carpet of said event the son of Eugenio Derbez spoke of the vandalized statue of his father in Acapulco .

Through the program ‘Come Joy’ Vadhir broke him being about the controversy in which his father is involved.

I am not very aware of the subject. More than what you asked right now, but if people want to give their touch to the statue, then go ahead, “said the singer.

The truth is that this is happening is quite worrying, as many say that he does not deserve to have such recognition, however, he is one of the actors who has managed to raise his nationality.