The Spanish independent publisher BlitWorks has announced that, after successfully completing its porting to consoles, the roguelite platforms Vagrant It will be released on XBOX One, Series S | X, PlayStation 4 | 5 and Nintendo Switch on January 27 for € 13.99. It is the first and only project launched so far by the North American studio Nuke Nine, made up of three people, together with the composer Sam English.

After 5 years of development, the PC version of the game has been very well received by gamers, with more than 3000 user reviews on Steam, 90% of them positive. The community has been growing steadily since 2014, first thanks to Kickstarter and then thanks to early access and word of mouth.

Vagrant is a challenging permadeath, class-based roguelite with highly combat-focused gameplay. The art uses desaturated but warm colors, with a somewhat dirty style, influenced by titles such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre and Vagrant Story. In your search for priceless treasure, up to 4 players can team up, locally or online, and take on dangerous dungeons inhabited by ferocious creatures and dangerous final bosses.

The quality of the game and the organic growth in the number of players caught the attention of BlitWorks (which has already worked on other roguelites with online multiplayer support, such as Spelunky 2 and Heroes of Hammerwatch: Ultimate Edition) to decide to port and publish the game. on consoles, thus allowing many new players to discover the fascinating world of Vagante.

CHARACTERISTICS

Support for up to 4 local and online cooperative players. Join your friends and go on an adventure!

Based on classes, choose how to play. Choose a class, equipment and characteristics unique to your character, adjust your hero’s abilities even more as you play with the class abilities of your choice in each level.

Procedurally generated dungeons. With procedurally generated levels, no two games are the same, allowing many hours of play.

Permadeath and permanent spec unlock system. As players progress through the adventure, they will have a wider range of play styles, your character will not be technically stronger after dying, but your experience and learning will improve your skills over time.

Enchanted items. Discover magical items that will equip you with powerful enchantments and game-changing abilities.

Discover secrets. Keep track of unlocked classes, features, music, and more in the Book of Secrets.

Explore an amazing world. Four unique areas, each with its own dangers, such as monsters, unique bosses, and traps.

Difficult, but fair. Designed for gamers looking for a challenging yet rewarding experience. COMMENTS FROM PLAYERS AND CONTENT CREATORS

Almost unlimited replayability. I managed to dedicate more than 1000 hours to this game because it keeps putting me in unique scenarios even though the variety of level generation is not that great. Not only are there many combinations, the equipment is so random that you will get very different stats and perks to use at various points in the game. ” – Max9999

«I highly recommend it. Vagante is in the collection of any self-respecting independent title gamer. This game will be a lot of fun for you. Besides, it is very difficult. – Splattercat

“It has the depth and challenge of Binding of Isaac with the satisfaction and fun of Spelunky” – Game Taco

“One of the toughest and most unforgiving games, yet incredibly rewarding, dynamic and innovative. I played it mostly cooperatively with my partner and it gave us hundreds of hours of fun. ” – Dr. Harmful

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.