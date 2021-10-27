A few months ago, Michael B. Jordan was confirmed as the star of a new DC series for HBO Max in which he will play Superman. Although opinions were initially divided by the reluctance of Warner Bros. towards any conclusion for Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) in the DCEU, there were not a few fans who celebrated the choice of Jordan as the new Man of Steel. The 34-year-old actor will not be Kal-El, but Val-Zod, a Kryptonian from Earth-2 who was raised by Jor-El and Lara before the destruction of his home planet. Deadline reports that the project already has scriptwriters.

Do not miss: DC says their bisexual Superman comic has been a pre-sale success

Superman is a character really loved by superhero lovers, after all, we are talking about the leader of the Justice League, one of the best known groupings in comics. But the mythical figure has many others linked to his lore, including Val-Zod, another Kryptonian of great weight in comics who will finally make the leap to audiovisual media with Michael B. Jordan, well-loved actor in Hollywood.

According to the Deadline report, Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters will write the Val-Zod story for the new HBO Max series. They are both known to the pilot of American Snow, The Nola and Transformers: Rise of the BeastsWill they be able to create a worthy story for the new Superman? Fans are hoping that the series will exceed all expectations.

We invite you to read: President of DC Comics endorses his support for the new bisexual Superman

Long ago it was thought of Michael B. Jordan for the role, however, in April he declared to Jake’s Takes that he was grateful for the public’s consideration but that he as Superman was something that would not happen. Of course things have changed a lot and it seems that Jordan he was convinced with the Val-Zod project; fans will have him after all, and at his best. Very soon we will discover if he is capable of offering a new volume to the figure of Superman.

Meanwhile, the DC Extended Universe continues its march forward, but not everyone is sure that it may be able to stay afloat in the future. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Launch – 82% on March 18 made social networks ask for the return of the director and his vision, however, Warner remains indifferent to the demands and intends to follow the plans he has so far. A whole new stage is coming for the DCEU and that includes a lot of new characters.

And what about Man of Steel 2? Will we ever have it or the possibility of seeing return to Henry cavill How has Superman died forever? The actor could appear in The Flash, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods or even Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but only time will tell where the actor’s path in the DCEU flows, it all depends on the studio. The truth is that Warner Bros. would be losing a huge fortune if it does not bring it back, Cavill He loves playing Superman, he has already repeated it numerous times, and audiences love to see him in the superhero costume.

The next DC Extended Universe movie is The Flash, Barry Allen’s long-awaited solo adventure that promises completely incredible surprises for superhero fans. The teaser trailer for the film was shown on October 16 at DC FanDome and will soon hit theaters to turn its own multiverse on its head. According to IMDb, it opens on November 4, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Eternals: Chloé Zhao talks about Kevin Feige’s reaction to including Superman references in the film