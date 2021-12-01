12/01/2021 at 13:49 CET

Marc Escolà

The parties that The league has programmed for the matchday 19 of the championship have not sat at all well within the Valencia CF. The league calendar indicates that the match between Valencia and Spanish It will be played on the last day of the year, on Friday, December 31, New Years Eve. The ‘chés’, in disagreement with the awarding of the calendar, have already requested a modification due to the date and the little recovery time they have between games.

Despite the strange situation of playing on the last day of 2021, which would reduce public attendance at Mestalla, the Valencia complains mainly about the lack of vacations compared to the rest of the teams, which will start their day on January 2.

In the case of the Valencian entity, the situation is aggravated because it will close the previous day on Monday 20 in the city derby against him I raised, so the rest of the players will be shortened even more. The Spanish, in this case, it would not be so harmed by the break, as it will open matchday 18 on Friday against the Celta Vigo. The proposal of the Valencians is to change at least one of the two games that must be played in the days closest to the Christmas, before him I raised Monday 20 and against Spanish.

Bordalás is convinced of the change

Jose Bordalás He already disagreed with the award of the calendar: “It does not seem the most fair to me and I am convinced that there will be a modification so that the Valencia not be harmed because otherwise you would have fewer days off and to prepare for the game than the rest & rdquor ;.

The Alicante coach has spoken with the president Murthy of this question: “I was able to speak with Indigo this Tuesday and we agreed to request a change so as not to be harmed because we thought it was unfair to him Valencia& rdquor ;, ended.