12/10/2021 at 21:00 CET

Valencia and Elche measure this Saturday in an autonomous duel of the Valencian Community in Mestalla the improvement that both experienced last day after break their losing streaks with victories.

In the case of Valencia, their triumph at Celta de Vigo broke a run of three draws in a row and with the bitter feeling that had left in the group led by José Bordalás that they had won only one of their previous eleven games.

In addition, after having had to move many pieces of the eleven due to the sanctions of Dimitri Foulquier and de Mouctar Diakhaby, the coach recovers both for this appointment so the absences due to injury of Thierry Correia on the right side and Gabriel Paulista in the central position may have natural substitutes.

With the return of both, Hugo Guillamón, a central converted this season to a defensive midfielder, could regain that position, which would give the coach many options for midfield. One of the unknowns is whether he will repeat 1-4-4-2 or opt for 1-4-5-1 with which he got the team to regain defensive strength.

For this meeting, instead, you will not be able to count on José Luis Gayà for having to serve a penalty game for accumulation of cautions but his absence will not imply any further changes. Toni Lato, who returned in the final stretch of the match in Balaídos after several weeks injured, and the young Jesús Vázquez would be his natural substitutes.

The meeting will be marked in one way or another by the demonstration that in the previous hours has been called in the vicinity of Mestalla against the management of Peter Lim as the club’s maximum shareholder, a protest that, as has happened in recent meetings in Mestalla, will move into the field, where there is another summoned in minute 19 requesting his departure.

For its part, el Elche faces the visit to Mestalla revitalized sportingly and emotionally after the arrival of Francisco Martínez on his bench, who in just one week managed to break a bad dynamic of results (seven days without winning) and take the team out of relegation.

The team from Elche faces the visit to Mestalla with the loss of Pedro Bigas, who continues to recover from an injury in the calf, but with the discharge of Argentine Javier Pastore and central Josema Sánchez, already recovered from the physical problems that separated them from the team in the last two days.

The only doubt during the week has been the physical condition of the Colombian Johan Mojica, the player who accumulates the most minutes this season, who has not exercised with the group in recent sessions due to physical problems. The side will be doubtful until the last minute.

After the good image offered against Cádiz, it seems unlikely that the Almeria coach will make changes to his line-up, in which players Iván Marcone or TeteMorente, without prominence with the previous coach, have earned a position in the initial formation.

The visit to Mestalla always has a special flavor for the fans of Elche, who will once again accompany their team in the most comfortable displacement of the course. More than 700 fans will be in the stands of the Valencian stadium in the first massive displacement of the fans after the pandemic.

Probable Lineups

Valencia: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Soler, Guillamón, Wass, Costa; Hard and Maxi.

Elche: Edgar Badía; Palacios, Roco, Diego González, Mojica or Josema; Tete Morente, Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel; Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: Mestalla

Hour: 18.00H.