01/13/2022 at 4:16 PM CET

Carla melchor

The city of Valencia and the actor Jose Sacristan star in the first commercial of the Goya Awards edition, to be held at the Palau de les Arts on February 12.

During this spot, Sacristán appears talking to a Valencian family about Spanish cinema. During the conversation, he comments on a large part of the nominated films of this edition such as ‘The Good Patron’ or ‘Parallel Mothers’. The announcement ends with Sacristán turning his back to Les Arts, the place that will finally host this gala, which will be held in person, unlike last year, as announced this Thursday Lift-EMV, newspaper that belongs to this same group, Prensa Ibérica.

Dani de la Torre has directed this promotional piece shot in the Valencian capital. “What better ambassador than Pepe to sell our cinema!”, Assures the Galician filmmaker, who together with his team opted for “an endearing story in which, humbly, one of the most important actors in the history of our cinema goes, house to house, explaining the virtues of films. We want to claim that films rooms are safe places, that we make wonderful films and that there is a great variety of titles that, whether nominated or not, have made our cinema very great, “he explains.

It is their first time working together and they only have words of praise for this experience. “I did not know Dani or the team and it is a privilege to continue having my birthday and to meet young people and work with them,” says Sacristán.

De la Torre will also be the director of the gala, a challenge he faces after directing the feature films The Unknown, The Shadow of the Law and Live is Life and the series La Unidad. Together with the director, Bárbara Alpuente, Ángela Armero, Nuria Roca and Alberto López form the team of scriptwriters in charge of the script for the ceremony and this spot.

Sacristan will collect the Goya of Honor during the ceremony. The actor continues to tour with Delibes’s work, with which he has passed through the Olympia Theater. Soon, he will perform in Sagunt, specifically in the Mario Monreal auditorium.