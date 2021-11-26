11/26/2021 at 21:00 CET

Valencia, apparently recovered from its long pothole, and Rayo Vallecano, that is still released, they measure the solidity of their European dream at Mestalla in a duel in which the Madrid team arrives ahead of the Valencian player after a brilliant first third of the competition.

After being seven games in a row without winning, José Bordalás’s team has now linked three without losing and the victory against Villarreal has made good draws against Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad. What’s more, the entity of the rivals has reinforced the confidence of the group, but these good results and sensations have come with a more defensive approach from the Alicante coach, who has changed the 4-4-2 for a 4-5-1 with Gonçalo Guedes from false nine and the team thrown back and forth together without giving up the cons.

Against Rayo it will be necessary to see if this bet is maintained, which basically sought to reduce the number of goals against, or the original returns to try to bear the weight of the match. That decision will depend on whether the Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez, who has already reappeared before the Real, can regain his place in the eleven. Also the now midfielder Hugo Guillamón chooses to return to ownership after serving a penalty game. The central Gabriel Paulista and right-back Thierry Correia They will be low again, so it is assumed that Mouctar Diakhaby in the center of defense and Dimitri Foulquier in the right lane will maintain their place in the eleven.

In front will be the Ray, which is starring in an excellent campaign and is located sixth of the classification with 23 points, a record that twenty-one years ago I could not match, when the team then led by Juande Ramos played the UEFA Cup. Despite the good numbers and the good feelings, the dressing room does not want to talk about another objective that is not permanence and that is what the squad led by Andoni Iraola is focused on, the architect of the success of this team that has 22 goals and is the third that more brand in the category.

For this game, the Basque coach has the important loss of the Argentine midfielder Oscar Trejo, who is likely to replace in the eleven Unai lopez, although it would not be ruled out for him to bet on José Ángel Pozo, with a secondary role until now. The rest of the eleven could be the same one that played against Mallorca in the beginning. Then Sergi Guardiola I would continue in the attack point and the Colombian Radamel Falcao, recovered from a tear in the adductor magnus of the right thigh, would wait his turn on the bench.

The doubt for the call, which Iraola did not provide until the same day of the match, is the presence of the French striker Randy nteka, who is recovering from a sprain that already forced him to miss the last day. The one who will not be sure is the Senegalese midfielder Pathé Ciss, injured.

Shock may be marked for a new protest against Peter Lim, maximum shareholder of Valencia. After a first and successful call, one of the opposition groups has established regular protests in every 19 minute of the team’s home matches and although they have insisted on asking for support from the stands to the squad before and after, it will be necessary to see if it influences and excuse me.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà; Costa, Soler, Guillamón or Racic, Wass, Duro; Guedes.

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Valentín, Comesaña, Álvaro; Unai López; Sergi Guardiola.

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Las Palmas Committee)

Countryside: Mestalla.