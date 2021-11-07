11/07/2021 at 21:37 CET

José Bordalás’ Valencia worked a miracle in the match (3-3) against Atlético de Madrid corresponding to the 13th day of LaLiga: Scored two goals in injury time to snatch a point from Cholo Simeone’s team. It is the second time that they have achieved it this season 2021/22, as they already did against RCD Mallorca, and it is the third time that it happens in this 21st century in LaLiga. Only Barcelona against Villarreal in 2019 completed a feat of these characteristics.

The Valencianists, who were in tow throughout the match, They managed to turn the electronic game around with two goals from Hugo Duro in minutes 92 and 96 and went to the third break for national teams with four points from the last six and good feelings in general.. They mark tenth with 17 points out of 39 possible and with four victories so far.

2 – @valenciacf has tied in the discount after going under two goals on the scoreboard twice this season (against Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid), something that had only happened once in any @LaLiga match in the 21st century (Barcelona in Villarreal in 2019). Epic pic.twitter.com/aPU1WMplxl – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2021

Cholo Simeone’s men, on the other hand, did not know how to manage the advantage in the electronic game and confirm their bad dynamics: they have a single victory in the last six official matches. With six points out of 12 possible, Atlético de Madrid moves away from the leadership, now in possession of Real Sociedad, which did not fail against CA Osasuna.

Improve the situation in LaLiga and Champions League

Atlético de Madrid failed again in a key game and added three draws in the last four days of LaLiga, a dynamic that takes them away from the leadership. With 23 points he is fourth, two behind Sevilla, four with Real Madrid and five with Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil, which is one of the great surprises of the 2021/22 season. The situation is not much more favorable in the Champions League either, where, although they depend on themselves to be in the next round, they are third in the group stage.

The rojiblancos succumbed to Liverpool both at the Wanda Metropolitano and at Anfield and have lost second place in the group to the detriment of Porto, who did their homework against AC Milan with four points out of six at stake.. Precisely against the two teams the ticket to the round of 16 will be played: if they defeat the Portuguese and the Italians, they will be in the next round.