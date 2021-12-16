12/15/2021 at 21:00 CET

CD Arenteiro, a team from the Second RFEF, faces the historic match against Valencia, the first First Division team to visit the Espiñedo field in official competition, with the desire and enthusiasm as weapons against the potential of their rival in the third round of the Copa del Rey.

The duel against Valencia, whate travels to O Carballiño after chaining seven games without losing between League and Cup and winning their last two league duels will be a huge challenge for the boys led by Fran Justo, who dream of bringing a victory to the 1,800 fans who have sold out the tickets that the club put on sale.

The good moment that the team trained by José Bordalás is going through contrasts with the crisis of the game and results of Arenteiro, which has fallen to the penultimate place of group I of the Second RFEF after adding only three points of the last 21 in play.

Fran Justo will bet on a system of three centrals -Germán, Portela and Vitra- with two very deep sides to avoid the counterattack game of Valencia, while in the center of the field he will give the direction of the team to Adrián Cruz, one of the two cousins ​​of Iago Aspas who will start, in principle, in the starting team.

Valencia faces this match after four positives have been confirmed in the squad in recent days, that of central defender Omar Alderete, that of coach José Bordalás (who were no longer in the match against Elche on Saturday) and two other members of the Alicante coaching staff.

Without Bordalás and without his second coach Patri Moreno, who led the team in the Mestalla match on Saturday, it will be the physical trainer Javier Vidal who will lead the team in the cup match, which could be repeated this Monday in the league match against The uprising.

The first round match in the Utrillas field showed a solid Valencia reluctant to concede happiness to its rival and with quite a few starters on the field of play.

Since the midfielder Daniel Wass and forward Maxi Gómez will not be able to play in the derby of the city both could be in the eleven, although it is not certain.

In that meeting in Teruel, the coach gave Jasper Cillessen a rest under the sticks and gave Jaume Doménech the starting position ahead of Giorgi Mamrdashvili and that decision will also be one of the most anticipated.

With Alderete and the injured Gabriel Paulista ruled out for Monday, it is expected that Mouctar Diakhaby or Hugo Guillamón can rest and that the youth center-back César Tárrega, who has already played in Utrillas, can repeat as a starter. Thierry Correia is not expected to reappear on the right back yet.

In the middle zone and the team’s attack, as there are no losses due to suspension and Bordalás does not make too many rotations in the League, there are many players in need of minutes, although in Teruel the coach opted for those who usually enter the League from the bench and not for those who barely have minutes.

Probable lineups

Arenteiro: Diego Garcia; Eimil, Germán, Portela, Vitra, Naveira; Alex, Adrián Cruz, Renan; Jony and Sylla.

Valencia: Mamardashvili or Jaume; Foulquier, Diakhaby, César Tárrega, Jesús Vázquez; Koba, Racic, Yunus, Cheryshev; Marcos André and Maxi.

Stadium: Municipal of Espiñedo.

Time: 19:00.

Referee: Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee).