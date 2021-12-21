12/21/2021 at 12:23 PM CET

.

Valencia, with its 3-4 triumph this Monday in the derby against Levante, has chained three consecutive victories in the League, something that it had not achieved for two and a half years and that has placed it in European positions.

Before prevailing in the duel of the city of Valencia, the team of Jose Bordalás He beat Celta de Vigo in the field and beat Elche at Mestalla. The last time the team had three consecutive wins in the League was at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, when they beat Huesca, Alavés and Valladolid to secure qualification for the Champions League.

The current league winning streak is also seven straight games without losing because, before visiting Balaídos, the team accumulated four games without losing, after having previously added three draws and a victory.

The number of consecutive victories for Valencia is actually five if you count the two it has achieved in the Copa del Rey, in which it prevailed in the fields of Utrillas and Arenteiro to pass the first two rounds of the tournament.

In addition, Valencia had not managed to chain two away wins in LaLiga for three years, since the last time they did it was in the final stretch of the 2018-2019 campaign when they beat Betis at Benito Villamarín by 1-2 and then he beat Huesca 2-6 at El Alcoraz.

Since then, he had been unable to chain two victories neither in the 2019-2020 season, in which he only won three games away from Mestalla in the entire League, nor in the last one, in which he barely emerged victorious in two away games in the whole championship.

Now, ahead it aims to achieve the four consecutive triumphs of the 2017-2018 academic year, with Marcelino on the bench, which is the best record of the last decade, when they beat Real Sociedad (2-3), Betis (3-6), Alavés (1-2) and Espanyol (0-2) in a spectacular garter boot.