10/21/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

Valencia has maintained recent contacts with the companies that were part of the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) that began to build the New Mestalla in the face of the new panorama that has opened to resume the works of the enclosure.

The program ‘Ser Deportivos Valencia’ advanced this Thursday that the Mestalla club had contacted the companies “to study stadium projects and resume construction & rdquor;.

Club sources confirmed the existence of these recent contacts and they framed them in the need to study options to resume the construction of the enclosure.

The club presented a few months ago a proposal to the Generalitat to expand the Strategic Territorial Action that was granted in its day to promote the works and presented a calendar to finish the stadium in 2026.

In addition, after announcing in the summer an agreement between LaLiga and the CVC fund that was going to mean an important income for the signatory clubs, most of which must be dedicated to infrastructure, Valencia transmitted to the authorities that in December they would present a new plan.

The club also plans to present next week the final project for the sports hall to be built in the Benicalap neighborhood, in which they assure that they have introduced the latest modifications requested by the council.