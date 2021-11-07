11/07/2021 at 18:40 CET

The Atlético de Madrid striker, Luis Suarez, he scored the first goal in the tie (3-3) against Valencia corresponding to the 13th day of LaLiga. The Valencianistas, in fact, are the rival that is best given to the attacker: they have added a total of 14 goals between all competitions, more than any other team between Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Atlético and Uruguay.

The Uruguayan, who still has one more year on his contract at Wanda Metropolitano, He is one of the most important players for Cholo Simeone: in this 2021/22 season, he has recorded seven goals – six of them in LaLiga – and one assist. With its implications for goals, the attacker has given his team a total of seven points this season.

14 – @ LuisSuarez9 🇺🇾 has scored 14 goals for Valencia 🦇 among all competitions, his favorite rival to score in his entire professional career (Uruguay, Liverpool, Barça and @Atleti national team). #Atleti stake pic.twitter.com/NmLJGQiaIW – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2021

The former Barcelona player has scored 28 goals and has distributed four assists in a total of 53 games since arriving from FC Barcelona in the summer of the 2019/20 season., after living one of the blackest episodes in the history of the Barça club: the striker was one of those noted who were beaten in Lisbon (2-8) by Bayern in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. His bad relationship with Ronald Koeman led him to the Wanda Metropolitano for a minimal cost for the rojiblanco team..

Atlético de Madrid lets two points escape at Mestalla

Cholo Simeone’s team let themselves go back two goals difference in the added and could only add one point in their visit to the Mestalla Stadium. Two goals from Hugo Duro in minutes 92 and 96 squandered the distance achieved with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Vrsaljko: with the point, Atlético de Madrid remains in fourth position in the absence of what Real Betis does in the Andalusian derby against Sevilla.

The rojiblancos add a total of 23 points out of 36 possible in this first leg of the 2021/22 season and have only won one match of the last four in LaLiga and the last six if we take into account the rest of the competitions. The Madrid team has lost twice to Liverpool in the group stage and is out of the next round of the maximum continental competition: they depend, of course, on themselves to be in the round of 16.