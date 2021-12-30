12/30/2021 at 16:05 CET

The Espanyol coach, Vicente MorenoHe explained this Thursday that tomorrow’s game against Valencia at the Mestalla “is a difficult duel”, although he insisted that his team has “options” and will rush them to close the year with an away win.

The Blue and White coach, before training at the RCDE Stadium, highlighted the level of the rival: “He has great potential and arrives in a great moment of form. In his stadium he is very strong, I know the field well and I know what his fans press. It is an attractive clash between two historical figures in the category. “

One of Espanyol’s intentions is to finally add the first win away from home, something that has been resisted so far this season. “We will try by all means to win, we are going with that expectation. We want to end the first round with a victory away from home,” he said.

Regarding the casualties due to coronavirus in the squad, with five footballers and two members of the coaching staff infected, the coach explained that he prepared the game “as always.” The coach insisted that they have studied the rival and has taken care of the available players.

On the other hand, Vicente Moreno stated that the club “always” have given slogans to footballers to reduce the risk of contagion: “We ask for responsibility, be careful and have little social life, nothing different from what is recommended to any citizen. We are not exempt from this situation”.

In any case, the squad list will be public after training, scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at the RCDE Stadium, so the availability of the squad is not yet known. “We have training ahead of us today and more diagnostic tests. We’ll see,” said the coach.