It impacts. And not only because of her 5 ’10 ”height, her hair from a television commercial and her honey-colored eyes, which earned her the title of Miss Argentina, seven years ago, and a first contract with Whilelmina Models, one of the best modeling agencies in the world. Determined, sure of herself,Valentina Ferrer advances, without caring if there is a jury, a camera, a red carpet or life itself. He goes forward, without fear and with absolute naturalness, aware of the power of desire. The Cordoba model is happy and full.

On June 27, Valentina gave birth to Rio, her first child with J Balvin, one of the greatest stars of reggaetón, and happiness is evident and can be seen in the photos that illustrate this cover, which took place on air Free while her baby napped in her Manhattan apartment, which she now calls home.

“When they told me ‘Valen, you’re going to see what it means to have a child, it changes your life completely’, I didn’t believe it. I never stopped being me, but now I am at peace, I feel full “

The model talks about the change she has experienced when she became a mother for the first time, “Before, I managed my schedules just like that and now my entire schedule [agenda, en inglés] revolves around Rio. From twelve noon to four thirty in the afternoon, when she sleeps, I have time to do my things ”, says Valentina, who has already returned to modeling (now she is part of the staff of Elite Models) and continues to lead Kapowder Superfoods, a vegan nutritional supplement company you took during your sweet wait to boost energy and feel good.

“We are going to draw up a line with everything I needed and soon some products that I used to take care of my skin will come out, which is also very important in pregnancy,” she explains enthusiastically.

© HolaStylist: Diego Larez and Thaiol Manrique | Photographer: Nico Henriquez | MUA: Valentina Sanchez | Hair: Diego Larez | Production: Fernanda Lascurain and Geraldine Dona





During the first months, it is difficult to leave a child. The connection is instinctive, physical …

Oh, yes … I spend a few hours without seeing him and when I feel that the time is going to be done and that they are going to bring him to me, I get nervous. Not even with a candidate at fifteen, I swear. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I come with a girlfriend. I was never jealous and I can imagine saying to the poor girl: “My love, sit here, we have to talk.”

Rio, your son, is going to be four months old and we still don’t know his face, why?

I want him to decide what he wants for his life. My family [papá, mamá y cuatro hermanos] It is zero social networks, very hippie and water sports and if Rio wants to be the same, you have to respect it. If he wants to be known, we will be the first to support him with his dad, but if he doesn’t want to, why should we? The day he wants to show himself, I go and cover the city with his photos.

How did you choose your name?

We were talking to José’s sister [así llama a el cantante colombiano, cuyo nombre completo es José Álvaro Osorio Balvin] and her husband, who said “Rio” and we loved it. It is the river that flows, as it says in the song [se refiere a la balada “Querido Río” que Balvin le dedicó a su hijo al tiempo de nacer]. It is short, practical.