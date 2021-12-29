It is no secret to anyone that the degree of violence experienced throughout the world has claimed millions of lives, but a new case breaks everyone’s hearts, having collateral damage from a minor.

It was last Monday, December 27, when the Los Angeles Police Department released a video of a shooting that took place last Thursday, December 23, where an agent killed the criminal, and by mistake a girl.

Related news

Agents opened fire on a suspect who was identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena López, after he broke in and injured some people in a shopping center.

In the images, the criminal is seen entering the store around 11 in the morning on a bicycle, wearing a black tank top and shorts, and then he changed his clothes.

From one moment to another the young man begins to jump to some presents from the mall, the police received the call to 911, and they immediately went to the place.

Just in the videos provided by the store, it is seen how no less than 11 agents arrived with their weapons drawn shortly after 11:45 in the morning, while the attacker attacked some operators.

After attacking a series of people, the agents can find him and an agent after taking three shots makes him fall to the ground after being killed by the officer.

However, of those three shots, one of them went through the wall, and on the other side was a teenager who was in the changing rooms with her mother.

The young woman was identified as 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was fatally shot while in the changing room of a Burlington North Hollywood clothing store with her mother.

According to the Los Angeles Times reports, Valentina was choosing dresses for her quinceañera, but the impact was truly deadly and took the young woman’s short life.

It was Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore who said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman’s life … I know there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.” .

Young family breaks the silence

After the painful events, the police have sent their condolences to the young woman’s family, but they fear that the Orellana-Peralta family will endure what they consider to be a lack of responsibility from the police officers who use deadly force.

On the other hand, it was the family’s lawyer, who announced that the young woman’s parents would speak at a press conference, and say they want the truth in their daughter’s death.

“NO parent should have to experience the loss of their child in such a senseless way. Valentina’s life mattered. She deserves justice! ”

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE