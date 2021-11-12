Valerie Loureda reflects on mistakes in previous fight which led to her first loss.

Valerie Loureda is one of Bellator’s biggest rising female stars but even prospects face hurdles. In May, Loureda suffered her first professional loss, a decision loss to Hannah Guy. She understands that losing will happen, especially early in her career as she builds her skills, but it was something much deeper that bothered Loureda about the loss.

“I can handle [the public’s expectations] as long as I have the right support around me, ”Loureda told FanSided on Wednesday. “I’m gonna train like the best and be the best I can be, no one can stop me. My last fight wasn’t a proper representation of who Valerie Loureda is. What upsets me more was not the fact that I lost, because there’s no champion that hasn’t lost before. What bothered me was the fact that I lost to someone who wasn’t better than me, and I felt it was me versus my own mind and everything I was going through in that moment. It forced me to grow and bring back my base, bring back the team in camp, really falling in love with jiu-jitsu and I’m just so proud of the fighter and woman I’ve become in six months. ”

She also admitted that the loss taught her things about herself and the people she keeps around her.

“This loss forced me to change almost everything in my gym,” she said. “I learned a lot about myself and the people around me. This loss was the biggest motivation to get myself back to who I was before. I started listening to other people’s opinions and it just forced me to grow and realize that I am a competitor. I have heart in there, and I just chose to develop in front of the world’s eyes and I’m gonna keep doing it like a real fighter. ”

Valerie Loureda details injury that sidelined her after the loss

In the six months since her loss, Loureda was also dealing with a fight-related injury that took her out of training and she says she still doesn’t quite feel 100 percent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPOfb7Bl6C_/

“I had a grade 2 sprain in my LCL, and a grade 2 strain in my bicep,” she said. “No surgery, I had to do intense rehab and my arm still doesn’t feel the same, but I’m gonna go out there and fight regardless. I just don’t have a lot of liquid in my elbow. I have hyperextended elbows and my elbow still doesn’t extend the same way. I could train the same but it still pops and cracks all the time and sometimes just hurts to jog all the way. But, the more I’ve been training and stretching it and doing my exercises, the better it gets. I’m completely prepared for this fight on Friday. “

On Friday, Loureda will fight in her home of South Florida, something that means a great deal to her.

“Since I was an amateur, I’ve always thought of the moment that if Bellator comes to Florida, I would be on that card,” Loureda said. “I could say this is kind of a dream come true for me. Originally, I was set for a fight in Arizona in October and then that fight fell through, and I found out Bellator was coming to the Hard Rock in Miami. I was just staying ready to get a fight and to be on that card. “

Loureda will stand across the cage from Taylor Turner in a preliminary bout on the undercard of the Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Sinead Kavanagh event.

“She’s a lot more experienced,” she said of her opponent. “She’s a lot older than me, she’s been on the ground, on the feet. She’s 5’10 ”, I’m 5’3”. This fight is a challenge for me. I’m 23, I’m in the beginning of my career and I’m not the type of fighter that people set up fights for to be popular or to be marketable. I’m a real fighter as a fighter before I was anything else in my life, and I’m going to prove that every time I get into the cage. “

And Loureda is firm in her prediction for what could be her comeback performance.

“I’m gonna knock her out,” she said.

Bellator 271 takes place on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your news and highlights.