Valladolid welcomes since October 18 the most famous nurse in Spain, Jorge Ángel, who has more than two million followers on Tik Tok and it has become a mass phenomenon. The man from Cuenca has landed in the city of Pisuerga after obtaining the final place in the 2019 oppositions. Two years later his stay becomes real and definitive in a city in which “he had never been before”.

Nurse and influencer at the same time, the life of Jorge Ángel took an unexpected turn after the Tik Tok boom during the pandemic. “I started making videos dancing like everyone else, but I realized that I wanted to educate people about first aid, sexuality or the coronavirus itself,” says the tik toker to this newspaper.

Some themes that reached the youngest, that began to follow en masse to this young nurse who hit the perfect key combining his content with humor, dance and education. “I grew little by little and now we are more than 2 million users”, he declares.

Valladolid, city of opportunities

After achieving the square in 2019, Jorge Ángel was assigned to Castilla y León and he chose the city of Valladolid because it was “bigger” and would have “more opportunity”. A city that he had never visited and that after a week in these lands the nurse already categorically affirms that it is a place “alive”.

“Móstoles has given me a lot, it has been six years where I have learned everything I know, but it is true that it is a very dispersed city,” he explains. A totally opposite aspect to that found in Valladolid, since here “everyone goes downtown“, giving rise to a good atmosphere and that has been what” most “he has” liked “at the moment.

Sexuality as a taboo subject among young people

As Jorge Ángel explains, the profile of Tik Tok hit a surge of followers after starting to talk about sexuality. A subject which is not usually discussed openly in society. “Before there were few talks on the subject, now less,” he says.

The Internet has opened the doors to access all kinds of information, but it is also a space where there is such a caliber of data, documentation and sources, that “in the end it’s a mess“.” Many times I go looking for something on the internet and I end up worse than when not, “says the health worker.

Precisely, sexuality is a taboo subject not only for young people, but for society in general. Internet in this aspect has become a main niche for the search for information and Jorge Ángel, aware of this work of dissemination and rigor, wants to share that knowledge that, although sometimes “basic”, is sufficient as “so as not to have a problem“.

“The information that must be given in social networks has to be clear and conciseYou cannot pretend to count a thousand things in a 30-second video. The information that you must give, even if it is minimal, has to be clear, “insists the nurse.

Tik Tok changed Jorge Ángel’s life

The idea of ​​fame floods the minds of many people who dream of becoming known at some point. Tik Tok has given him that opportunity Jorge Ángel, but this facet also represents a hard effort for the elderly in his life.

“My life has changed because in the end it’s an added job. I do it because I like it, but before I did other hobbies and now I have to spread out my time more, “says the newcomer to Valladolid.

Despite everything, Jorge Ángel has his feet on the ground. Tik Tok has been a boom in his life that he did not expect and explains that they do stop him “on the street”, but he does not want to imagine having 10 million followers. “You have to be aware that one day everyone knows you and the next day nobody knows about you“, Add.

The differences of a hospital and a health center

And it is not only Tik Tok that has changed the life and the rhythm of it to the nurse. After these years in Móstoles, Jorge Ángel had not worked in a hospital for many more years, since he did it in a health center, and between one place and another “there are many differences“.

The young man explains that at the health center he had his own practice, organized himself in the way that suited him best and made appointments with his patients when he thought it was necessary. However, he points out that at the hospital as you arrive “you find that there are already a lot of people”, and it is a “do not stop“.

In addition, it has been agreed that in the unit where the tests are carried out with patients asleep, as opposed to the health center, which is more “talking with the patient and spending more time.” “In primary school there is a lot of work, but the speed of the hospital is much higher“, he assures.

In short, Valladolid will be the home of Jorge Ángel, the most influential nurse in Spain, who has chosen the city of Pucela to grow personally and professionally. In addition, he assures this newspaper that he will be seen both at the Pisuerga sports center, as a declared basketball fan, but also at the José Zorrilla stadium. “Whenever I go to a place I like to see everything and here I have realized that there is a lot of love for football and basketball and of course I will go, “he ends.

