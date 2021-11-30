11/30/2021 at 7:26 PM CET

.

The president of the Provincial Government, Maria Chivite, has delivered this Tuesday the Medal of Sporting Merit of Navarra 2021 to the former soccer player Juan Carlos Unzué and the expelotari Aimar Olaizola in an act in which he highlighted “the values” that they transmit to society, in addition to his “successful career”.

This was stated by the president in a ceremony held in the Throne Room of the Palace of Navarra, in which 28 silver medals for sports merit were also awarded to as many people “for their intense activity and dedication to sports or technical tasks in the promotion of the sport of the Autonomous Community, in a dedicated and discreet way in favor of Navarrese sport & rdquor ;.

Chivite has put in value “the example that gives” Juan Carlos Unzué in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). “The goalkeepers have always had a great responsibility and I do not know if it is because of that, but thank you for the example and for making a disease like yours visible,” he said.

In this sense, Chivite has declared that “the institutions have the responsibility to put the necessary means so that science continues investigating”. In her speech, the president stressed that both Unzué What Olaizola They are two athletes who have carried the name of Navarra all over the world.

Chivite has approached Olaizola to recognize that “it is not easy to be at such a high level for so many years and recover from a serious injury.” “You still haven’t gotten used to your new life because you just left the sport,” he added.

Among the winners, Unzué He has stated that he is “happy” to receive this award “at home, in my land”. “I am glad to do it accompanied by my mother and my wife. I will be delighted to return here soon to thank all those who have supported me,” he said before claiming “a dignified life for all my companions with illness.”

Olaizola thanked the Government for the award. “For me it is very important and even more so being Navarrese. This award values ​​the work of the years of career. An honor to be next to Juan Carlos Unzué”, he declared.