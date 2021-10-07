Before others do, Valve has decided to autopsy their Steam Deck laptop PC, with a very clear objective: gamers, don’t do this at home …

There are still two months until the launch of Steam deck, and much more so that most players who want to buy it, can have one. This portable console it’s going to be harder to find in stock than the PS5 and Xbox Series X combined …

Valve has surprised today with the publication of this video where it teaches us what a Steam Deck console looks like inside. It does it to demonstrate, in a visual way, why its users should not do it.

As seen in the video, many Steam Deck components are not interchangeable, very difficult to remove, and cannot be replaced:

The video answers many questions that the fans expected to know, regarding expanding this mini notebook PC, and its possible improvements.

In the video Valve makes it clear that most of the components have been designed exclusively for Steam Deck, so they cannot be replaced, simply because there are no other equivalents that can be used.

Unfortunately this is the case with SSD, which does not have a standard size and which Valve advises not to substitute because it would break the balance of the whole system, performance wise.

But something tells us that modders will soon get their hands on it and create all kinds of improvements.

The only exception is the stick, which can be easily removed. Valve implies that it can be exchanged for another if it wears out, and even third-party companies could sell custom sticks.

The creators of Steam announced their Steam Dec console / laptop PCk last July.

Clearly inspired by the Nintendo Switch, it features a 7-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, at 60 Hz.

Also has a Zen 2 CPU with 4 cores and 8 threads with up to 3.5 GHz, and an RNA 2 GPU. There is a total of 16 GB memory shared between RAM and video memory.

In addition to being played on a laptop It can be connected to the TV with a dock similar to that of the Switch.

GPU power reaches 1.6 TFlops, which means it is 60% more powerful than a Switch, (1 TFlop) and falls between the Xbox One (1.4 Tflops) and PS4 (1.8 Tflops).

There are three different models, which only differ in storage:

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) – 419 euros 256 GB NVMe SSD (4 x PCIe Gen 3) – 549 euros 512 GB High Speed ​​NVMe SSD (4 x PCIe Gen 3) – 679 euros

Although it will go on sale in December, there are no more units until at least spring 2022.