12/22/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

The Murcian Alexander valverde, cyclist who has won the most times Tour of Andalusia (traditional Route of the Sun) with 5 wins (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017), will participate in the 68th edition, which will be held between the 16th and the 20th of next February, in the season of his farewell as a professional.

The general manager of this competition, Joaquin Cuevas, he was “very happy” for the presence of the cyclist from Team Movistar, “a legend of the Vuelta a Andalucía and a cyclist who has magnified the event, so today a jackpot is announced for this race”, he highlighted this Wednesday it’s a statement.

“The cycling lottery”

“Seeing Alejandro, whom we have so much admiration and affection and all cycling fans have and that he can say goodbye to our career is a satisfaction for Deporinter -organizing company- and a unrepeatable opportunity for the cycling lover to thank a champion such as Valverde for so much“, he indicated.

Cuevas insisted that “In the Tour of Andalusia, he hit the jackpot in the cycling lottery, because being able to count on Alejandro Valverde in this year’s edition was so important news “that they wanted to announce it as it deserves, a maximum award for the cycling fans”.

In addition to the five wins in the general of the Tour of Andalusia, has eight stage victories and is the fourth rider with the most partial victories in the entire history of this round, only surpassed by other legendary cyclists such as the Belgian Freddy Maertens (with thirteen), the German Dietrich Thurau (ten) and the Spanish Oscar Freire, who managed to win in nine stages.

What’s more, Valverde He has managed to win four times in the general points and is the fifth rider with the most ‘tops 10’ in the general classification and seventh with the most ‘tops 10’ in stages.