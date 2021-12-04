There have been a lot of delays this year and the last game to land in Nintendo switch later than expected is the narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

The game was originally due to arrive on Switch and many other platforms in February next year and has now been delayed until May 19, 2022. In a message to fans, the game’s development team wants to make sure it offers a product from quality and has made the difficult decision to delay the game.

Developer Comments

With Swansong, we’re taking the core of our studio DNA and scaling as we adapt the Vampire: The Masquerade board systems to a video game experience. The political intrigue and supernatural mystery embedded in the setting fit perfectly with the story we want to tell.

Our goal is to create a world that appeals to you, requires you to make tough decisions and live with the consequences. Swansong features many characters, options, dialogue, and opportunities to decide how the story unfolds, and our final focus is on quality. With this in mind, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong from February 2022 to May 2022.

This was not a decision we made lightly, but a necessary one to ensure the highest possible quality while maintaining a healthy work-life balance for our team. Of course, the pandemic also involved a couple of problems in our planning, but this delay will allow us to apply a little extra polish and give us some extra time for quality control. We are a small but very passionate team, eager to create an immersive experience that rivals the kind of personal storytelling you would experience in a large tabletop session. One that leaves you with questions long after the credits have stopped accumulating (but a reason to go back and see how things could have been different).

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be available on May 19, 2022.

We can’t wait to share more with you, so stay tuned. Thank you very much for your patience and all your support.

Vampire The Masquerade – Swansong is a spin-off of Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and was originally delayed from its release this year until February 2022, making it the second delay in the game.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.