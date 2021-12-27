12/26/2021 at 7:21 PM CET

The belgian Wout van aert was imposed this Sunday with authority in the World Cup test of cyclocross disputed in Dendermonde (Belgium), ahead of the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, which he surpassed in 49 seconds, and his compatriot Toon Aerts, which was third at 1:18 minutes.

Van aert, Jumbo-Visma racer, specialist in classics and cyclocross world champion in 2016, 2017 and 2018, showed his superiority from the very start and increased his advantage as the test progressed.

The Spanish were very far from the winner: Kevin Suárez in position 33, Mario Junquera in 38 and Miguel Llaneza in 51.

In the elite female category, the Dutch Lucinda brand returned to do another demonstration of his class to achieve the fifth victory of the season in the World Cup, ahead of the American Clara Honsinger, who was 4 seconds ahead of her at the end.

The third position was for the also Dutch Denise Betsema, 36 seconds behind the winner and current world champion.

The Dutch woman, although born in the Dominican Republic, Ceylin del Carme Alvarado, world champion in 2020, finished in ninth position 1.15 minutes behind Brand.

As far as the Spanish representation is concerned, Lucía González finished in 34th place at 6.15 minutes, while Sofía Rodríguez, Sara Cueto, Sara Bonillo, Ludia Pinto and Paula Díaz lost return.