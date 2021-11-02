11/02/2021 at 15:04 CET

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, world champion of the specialty, has announced his start to the season in cyclo-cross on the occasion of the World Cup event in Rucphen (Netherlands) that will take place on December 18.

Van der poelThe 26-year-old has not competed since the Paris Roubaix dispute, in which he qualified third, and now in the modality that has given him 4 world titles, he hopes to do between 10 and 12 races on the calendar.

In 2021, Van der poel He ran 14 cyclo-cross races after starting in the X2O Trofee Scheldecross on December 12, winning 10 of them. He did three more rounds of the X2O Trofee, as well as two rounds of Superprestige and four UCI World Cups before ending his season with a fourth victory at the UCI World Championship in Ostend.

Before starting your cyclocross season, Van der poel will hold a concentration in Spain from December 1 to 10 with his team, the Alpecin-Fenix.

The direct rivals of Van der poel in cyclo-cross, they will start the season earlier. The British Tom Pidcock (Ineos) will premiere on December 4 at the Superprestige in Boom (Belgium), while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will also return to cyclocross in early December, at an undetermined date.

The three great specialists, together with the current European champion, the Belgian Eli iserbyt, dominator so far of the 2021-22 season with 8 victories, they will not meet until the end of the year or January 2022.