11/15/2021 at 4:20 PM CET

.

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, directed this Monday the training of the “Oranje & rdquor; from a golf cart after falling off a bike.

The incident happened on Sunday night, when the technician was returning to the hotel where the “Oranje & rdquor; He is concentrating for Tuesday’s match against Norway, decisive for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.Van gaal he slipped while getting off the bike and fell to the ground, for which the medical services subjected him to an examination and he spent the night in the hospital, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Football Federation told the newspaper “Algemeen Dagblad & rdquor ;.

After verifying that the injuries were not serious, he was discharged and directed the players in training from a golf cart, with the help of the assistant technician Danny Blind.

For the press conference prior to the game against Norway, the federation officials placed a screen in the press room in which he appeared Van gaal, who intervened from the hotel room.

The Netherlands hosts Norway on Tuesday at the “De Kuip & rdquor; stadium in Rotterdam, in a match that will be played behind closed doors due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Group G qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar is the most open of all, as “Oranje & rdquor; He leads it with 20 points and Turkey and Norway are tied at 18, although the Turks, who face Montenegro on Tuesday, are second because they have a better goal difference.