January 26 has become a very difficult date for Vanessa Bryant to forget, a fateful day in which her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna Maria, lost their lives together with 7 other people during a helicopter trip . As a result, the basketball star’s widow took legal action against Los Angeles County for negligence and invasion of privacy, as she maintains that the agents who responded to the emergency call shared photographs of the incident where the bodies were found. of the victims.

© GettyImagesVanessa Bryant reveals how she found out about the air tragedy from her husband and daughter

Recently, fragments of the statement she made as part of the legal complaint obtained by the New York Times, in which it is revealed how she learned of the terrible event, have come to light. In the first instance, a person close to the family informed him that the helicopter had fallen into a mountainous area.

There were believed to be five survivors, so the widow assumed that her husband and daughter were among them.

When she took the phone to call her husband, who was not responding, she began to see several alerts on her cell phone, which announced the death of Kobe Bryant.

“I wouldn’t separate myself from my cell phone because obviously I was trying to call my husband, and then a bunch of notifications started showing up saying ‘RIP Kobe’. My life will never be the same without him and my daughter, ”Vanessa said while answering questions from a county attorney.

© GettyImagesOn January 26, 2020, Kobe and his daughter Gigi lost their lives along with 7 people

Upon receiving the sad news, Vanessa asked the sheriff to try to protect and prevent the area of ​​the accident from being photographed, so that no one could leak the images of her husband and their little girl.

According to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit, an agent took more than 100 photographs at the scene of the accident with his personal cell phone.

“The impact of the helicopter crash was so damaging, I just don’t understand how someone can have no respect for life and compassion and instead choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and defenseless people for their own sick amusement.” , he expressed.





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.