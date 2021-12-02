Vaping has become fashionable in recent years with the idea, implanted by marketing, that it could be less harmful than smoking. Research has shown that e-cigarettes can contain thousands of unknown chemicals, making them even more dangerous than tobacco products. What’s more, vaping doubles the risk of erectile dysfunction, according to research from New York University and Johns Hopkins University.

The experts analyzed the information from 13,711 male participants between the ages of 20 and 65 who answered questions about sexual dysfunctions and their consumption habits related to smoking and vaping.

Thus they found that male users of electronic cigarettes present up to 2.4 times more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction compared to non-usersregardless of your age and history of cardiovascular disease. In other words, vaping can affect men’s sexual performance regardless of whether they are young or healthy.

Cardiovascular disease has long been known to be a determining factor of erectile dysfunction due to the problems of blood circulation that it supposesBut this research found that vaping can affect a man’s ability to achieve a sufficient erection without heart disease.

“The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) appears to be associated with erectile dysfunction regardless of age, cardiovascular disease and other risk factors. While ENDS remain under evaluation for harm reduction and smoking cessation potential, ENDS users should be informed of the possible association between ENDS use and erectile dysfunction, ”wrote the medical school researchers of the participating universities.

“Since many people use e-cigarettes as a way to reduce the harm caused by smoking or to help them quit smoking, we need to thoroughly investigate the relationship between vaping products and erectile dysfunction and therefore , better understand the potential implications for men’s sexual health“Dr. Omar El Shahawy, lead author of the study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, said in a statement.

Read more:

+ The cause of erectile dysfunction that nobody talks about

+ Why does vaping rot the lungs?

+ Attention men: This is the “ideal size” for women to climax

+ Dangerous sex: The riskiest practice for MEN in bed