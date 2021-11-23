11/23/2021 at 11:38 CET

Carlos Velasco Carballo, president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation until November 30, visited ‘El Largero’ of the SER and ‘El Partidazo’ of COPE on the same day that the RFEF officially announced its departure from the arbitration body to undertake a new adventure related to VAR in UEFA.

“I have taken advantage of a train that has passed through my station which is a dream when I started in the world of refereeing and I have decided to get on because it is a challenge that I am passionate about and I want to continue climbing,” Carlos Velasco introduced. “Going to UEFA is fulfilling a professional dream”.

Velasco Carballo denied that he was going to direct the VAR of the highest European football body, as different information claimed throughout this week, and he did not want to get wet about his possible replacement. For now, the one that sounds the most is Luis Medina Cantalejo. According to the former referee himself, Rubiales He told him that “it is important to have a person in international organizations” and that “it is good for Spanish football.”

“I am going to develop projects within the UEFA arbitration, it is something more integral than not only the VAR”he commented. “I only have words of thanks to Luis Rubiales.”

“The VAR brings much more controversy than arbitration without VAR, and I was already clear about it,” he added. “The VAR in Spain has had an evolution and season one is not the same as season four. They criticize me in many things but what makes me excited is when they tell me that Spain is the country in Europe that has been able to follow the most more attached to the philosophy of clear and manifest errors. “

The still leader again valued the implementation of video refereeing that he himself brought to LaLiga, and although he confessed that “he has to improve”, he said that “the level is very good”

“The tendency is that everyone wants the VAR to intervene more and for the referee to go to the screen more, but in all the countries that I have seen that this has happened, the VAR has been destroyed and the criticism has multiplied. The most important thing about VAR is that we were able to let everyone know more clearly when yes and when not, “he said.” We have transformed Spanish arbitration into a world benchmark for the 21st century. There is nothing I regret. “

On the possible offside play of Mbappé in the Nations League final, Carlos Velasco clung to the argument of Rosetti, president of the UEFA referees, and said that “I have been asked two million times about that play, but I am not talking about specific plays. My hands or a play from our competition give me much more war.”

“We have not been able to convey that the VAR is not perfect. The VAR referees are also wrong. We cannot argue that never in history have there been fewer referee errors than today. If someone thinks that the VAR is not wrong, then it is when they get frustrated, “said Velasco Carballo.