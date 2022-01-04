Despite being the most widely installed wireless communication technology in the world, 5G networks continue to present doubts regarding their compatibility with certain sectors. One of them is that of aviation.

Although everything was ready to begin on January 5, the main telecommunications companies in the United States have decided to delay the implementation of new 5G lines by two weeks.

The companies in question are AT&T and Verizon and the 5G that they were supposed to start rolling out belonged to the C band of the wireless network.

The two-week delay, as we mentioned before, comes at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration and the United States Department of Transportation, since there are doubts about how 5G affects airplanes. Specifically to key aircraft tools.

Airlines and airplane manufacturers fear that the new frequencies are too close to those used by aircraft altimeter radar, which is the one that provides data on the distance between the plane and the ground.

Interference could cause less safe landings because distances would be less well calculated. This could translate into accidents.

The giants of the wireless industry argue, however, that the powers of the C-band service are low enough and that the difference in frequencies is large enough to avoid interference.

Shortly before the January 5 launch, The Administration asked the companies for a delay of two more weeks to study the matter.

And although they initially rejected the authorities’ request, issuing a joint letter in which it was argued that meeting the request was to the detriment of the clients. Now both AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the rollout to study the case thoroughly.

If everything goes according to plan, in 14 days we will have an official investigation that sheds some light on the matter, which is key for 5G to continue to spread throughout the world.