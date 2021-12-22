12/22/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

The sports management of Espanyol looks with optimism at the folders of the four loans that left the club last summer. Matías Vargas, Pol Lozano, Víctor Gómez and Juan Camilo Becerra They had no place in the current staff of Vicente Moreno and the first three are taking advantage of the change of scenery to claim their position in the future.

Vargas: 1,117 minutes, 4 goals and 7 assists

The case of the ‘Monito’ was the most flagrant. Nobody disputed its quality but the slab of the price that was paid for it in 2019 – 10.5 million, the most expensive in history at that time – did not help. Espanyol managed to release Adana Demirspor from the Turkish first division and the Argentine is breaking it. Yesterday he made his last great performance, with two assists –one of them after a play from ‘Maradoniana’- that gave the victory to his team against Galatasaray to provisionally place fourth in the table.

In total he has contributed four goals and seven passes on goal in a forward that he usually shares with the young Yunus Akgun and the media Mario balotelli. The left side of the attack is yours. He has already played 1,117 minutes in 16 league games and one in the Cup. If it does not finally enter Espanyol’s plans, at least it is revaluing its cache.

Lozano: 621 minutes, 1 goal and 0 assists

Closer went to stop Pol lozano. Girona achieved his loan and the midfielder is playing a leading role as long as his health has allowed him to. He began alternating titles, some minutes and substitutions. An ankle sprain left him a month and a half KO but since he recovered, he has been in the game in every game.

The one from Sant Quirze del Vallès has played eight league games and two in the Cup, with a total of 621 minutes in which he managed to score a goal, curiously at the dawn of his stay in Girona against Sporting on the day of his debut.

Víctor Gómez: 1,545 minutes, 0 goals and 4 assists

It also sounded for Montilivi Victor Gomez, although the right-back finally ended up at Malaga. The one from Olesa de Montserrat has played everything in the league since he arrived, missing two games due to his commitments with the U21. He has already distributed four assists and is a fundamental piece in Jose Alberto López’s scheme.

The defender is Espanyol’s strongest bet for the future, which is very satisfied with its performance in the boquerón box. Has a contract until 2025 and right now Óscar Gil and Miguelón started with an advantage in their demarcation but the next course may be their ‘sorpasso’.

Calf: 59 minutes, 0 goals and 0 assists

The least lucky of all is Juan Camilo Becerra. The forward finished his stage in the subsidiary and, without a place in the first team, he was loaned to Ponferradina. In El Bierzo he has run into fierce competition with Yuri and Sergi Enrich -Which came later- so their participation has been almost residual.

His situation does not satisfy any of the three parties and as the ‘Diari de Tarragona’ pointed out a week ago, Nàstic will bid hard for him in the winter market to get their services until June. Of all those on loan, he is the one who has the most difficult time finding a place in the team when he returns.