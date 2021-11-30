Uncertainty and volatility

After the strong falls of the bags on Friday and the recovery of yesterday Monday, among the experts the idea of ​​an “overreaction” is spreading.

If the uncertainty is the worst advisor for the markets, investors should be preparing for a good dose in the coming weeks because everything that surrounds micron is, above all, volatile and diffuse.

After the strong falls in the stock markets on Friday and the recovery of yesterday Monday, among the experts the idea of ​​a “overreaction” on the part of investors, although caution is imposed while waiting to determine the possible economic scope of micron.

“Such a violent correction has to do with the accumulated profits in the year and with the date of the market. Such a reaction would not have occurred if the markets were not so high and we were not at the gates of December,” he explains Ignacio Cantos, Investment Director of Atl Capital, referring to the traditional rally at the end of the year.

In his opinion, what is known so far about micron is “too preliminary” to exit positions in such a massive way, which is why he believes that investors “they were looking more for an excuse to sell that a reason supported by the facts “and therefore also predicts that,” if there is not very alarming news these days, in two weeks it will end up recovering what was lost “.

One of the key questions these days will be to gauge the economic impact of micron and that has to do with defining its contagion capacity and its resistance to current vaccines. Analysts believe that the answers to these questions will take several weeks to be known and in the meantime, they advise not to rush when it comes to undoing positions.

Bankinter analysts stand along this line, who estimate that the final balance of this stock market episode “will be less bad than what the European stock markets discounted on Friday and that the rebound will not be long in coming and favor the technological ones, once again. ”

Slow recovery

At the macroeconomic level, the greatest fear has to do with the new measures and restrictions that different governments could put in place to try to contain the spread of the virus. Without going any further, the European Union decided on Friday to ban the arrivals of flights from South Africa and Japan has also closed its borders abroad.

Analysts question the extent to which these measures can slow recovery economy underway after the pandemic and erase much of the benefits achieved in the markets in recent months. “The emergence of micron has the potential to change the macroeconomic and market outlook in the short term. The risks to global growth have already been skewed to the downside with the slowdown in China and the energy crisis as the main headwinds, but now the new variant of the virus adds more uncertainty to these macro and political perspectives for the next few months, ” Anna Stupnytska, Global economist at Fidelity International.

The other underlying macroeconomic question is how central banks will react to this new situation now that several of them are considering starting to withdraw part of the huge amount of stimuli that they introduced to face the crisis.

“With the likelihood that inflation will remain high and that further disruptions in the supply chain will push it higher, central banks will face an increasingly difficult political dilemma. In order to protect growth and labor markets, aggressive rhetoric from institutions like the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may have to be curtailed, at least until the new variant reveals its cards, “says Anna Stupnytska of Fidelity. International.

Ignacio Cantos, for his part, believes that this episode could make some central banks rethink their monetary policy adjustment plan, especially in the United States, where the Fed was already planning to accelerate tapering in December. “In Europe, of course, a rate hike in 2022 will be totally ruled out“.

Technological and opportunities

Without leaving aside the caution, volatility and uncertainty of these days, there are many firms that move away from panic to enter the search for opportunities. And in this context, technological They are once again the target of many of the glances. The big firms in the sector were already the big winners of the coronavirus year and the fear of new withdrawals once again places them among the favorite options for the end of the year.

“This could be a good time to increase exposure to quality companies, particularly within the information technology and health sectors, along with the financial sector,” he says. Mathieu racheter, Director of Equity Strategy at Julius Baer.

Ben Laidler, Global markets strategist for multi-asset investment platform eToro, believes that large technology companies are “the new defenses, with strong growth in all the few and solid balance sheets, so their valuations are undemanding.” It also says that they are “fundamental to portfolios” and that “increased uncertainty and falling bond yields will benefit them.”

