Vegeta maintains this rivalry with Goku for a simple act in their first fight

The heart of Dragon Ball Z (and the entire franchise in its adult stage for that matter) resides in the relationship that Goku and Vegeta have. Who could be considered as the two main protagonists of this saga today.

The Z era is perhaps one of the most beloved among fans of manga and anime in general in recent decades. But the truth is also that at this point there is such a beastly amount of stories in the arcs and subplots that sometimes it is easy to lose some details.

We recently reflected, for example, on how Vegeta had committed a mass murder of innocents during the Majin Boo arc, going unnoticed or relegating to the background the real magnitude of that massacre due to the order of events and the weight that Akira Toriyama ended up giving it. to that passage.

Like that remembered case, there are many scenes that with the passage of time and the construction of other arches end up being buried or diluted, to such a degree that many faithful viewers can even forget that a sequence happened that at the time was crucial to advance the story. plot.

That is exactly what happens with the final resolution of the first fight between Goku and Vegeta, an epic duel where we all remember who ended up winning, but many of us forget a great little detail.

The origin of Vegeta’s attitude towards Goku in Dragon Ball Z

When Dragon Ball Z Vegeta started, he was quickly presented as the greatest villain that all the warriors on the planet would have faced. Although that was merely the prelude to what would come next, with Frieza and other villains with much more alarming power.

But at that first moment, Vegeta was not only someone who looked invincible, but it was also very easy to hate him for his arrogant personality and his character that was distinguished for being as bloodthirsty as he was abusive.

The prince did not hesitate to kill as many Z warriors as he could and when the time came for the match against Goku, the fans boiled with fury, wanting to see him defeated and crushed to the ground. Akira Toriyama knows very well how to prepare the ground for expectations in that regard.

Then the duel finally happened and the fight was pretty close, although Goku ended up winning as we all expected. The detail is that there was a scene, almost an epilogue, where Vegeta tried to run away by crawling and Krillin was about to execute him with Yajirobe’s katana.

We all wanted the dwarf to put an end to Vegeta, it was the fairest thing to do after what had happened. But Goku convinced him to spare his life.

Vegeta’s pride since then has had that thorn embedded in his ego and in one way or another marked all the encounters and duels between the two characters.