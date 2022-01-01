The awareness for the improvement of feeding has led to the appearance of more and more machines for making vegetable milk on the market. But really, do you know what they are, how they work and how to choose the best one for you? We are going to get you out of doubt.

In recent years, many people have decided to take care of their diet, which has led to a number of utensils and types of food that a few years ago either did not exist or were only present for very specific minorities.

Now it is not strange to find natural products from different foods and even milk different from that which cows have not given all their lives.

Because there are many people who worry more and more about what they eat, it is becoming really popular to make non-dairy milk in your own home and without any kind of intermediary.

Hence, there are more and more vegetable machines on the market, of which we are going to try to clarify which could be the ideal one for you if you plan to start drinking this type of milk.

What is non-dairy milk?

Plant milk is one that is produced from nuts, cereals, seeds, or legumes.

It is a type of milk that is increasingly being found in the stores and supermarkets that we usually go to buy, although, as is evident, making it in your own home ensures less processing and that it is more natural.

According to various studies this milk contains more vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids than the milk we’ve drunk our whole lives.

Why is it better to make milk at home?

If we make our own vegetable milk we will be able to better control of ingredients, reducing costs (something obvious) and managing the most ecological way in the entire production process.

Another advantage is that whenever we do it we will be much more natural than those that we can buy outside, since even if they were minimal, the already packaged products will contain some type of preservative or another type of substance that ensures greater durability.

Vegetable machines: what are they and what are they for?

Vegetable machines are products specially designed to make milk from different types of products such as nuts or cereals, among other things.

They are usually made of stainless steel, since they must be resistant, since some of the foods that are used to extract the vegetable milk are not precisely soft.

There are of manual type What they do is squeeze the food from which the drink is to be made, later using a mortar to press the pulp of the vegetable.

Then there are other electric type that considerably reduce the effort on our part, since all we have to do is, basically, put the vegetable in and press so that the device takes care of everything.

What vegetable milk machine do we buy?

To buy the best vegetable milk machine for each of us we must take into account certain aspects when buying it.

If we want it to suit our needs as much as possible, we are going to take into account these fundamental aspects:

Type

As we have already mentioned there will be manual and electrical.

The manual ones are cheaper, but it is true that they require more work, while in the electric ones, all the tiring part of the process is done by themselves.

Size

exist small models that are intended for transport, however, normally, and especially the electric ones, are larger and the transporting them is already more complicated, since they are not designed for it.

In any case, those that are larger will serve to make a greater quantity of milk, which makes the reserves for later days grow.

Features

Although there are specific models for a type of drink, at first it seems a better idea to have one machine that is multifunction, that is to say, that it can be used for various types of food and beverages.

Some models even allow you to make pasta, soups, purees or even boil water, plus there are some machines that clean themselves.

Accessories

On certain occasions we must also look at what accessories they bring, since they may be for what we decide, especially if meet our expectations.

It may include cookbooks, cleaning utensils, cups for soaking cereals or grains, as well as other types of utensils to assist the user.

Price

Undoubtedly, this is a section that should be taken into account in any utensil that we are going to buy, whatever the type.

We will depend on our budget to acquire one and the other, taking into account that, in this particular case, manual machines are cheaper, while electric ones will depend on the size, versatility and number of accessories.

Let’s see some examples

Now that we know that we must take into account when buying a vegetable milk machine to have the one that is best for us, our needs and our budget, it is time to make a decision.

To make it easier we leave you several examples that you can take into consideration when buying your machine to make vegetable milk.

Lékué 8420460013099: 29.32 euros. Vegan Milker Classic by ChufaMix: 33.50 euros. Vegan Milker Premium by ChufaMix: 42.90 euros. JSJJAUJ Mug: 59.58 euros. Maxxo MM01: 89.90 euros. DYBDEU Intelligent Support Machine: 92.99 euros. Riviera-et-Bar PPS650 Milxxer: 145.20 euros. MBBJJ La Leche: 155.53 euros. DAETNG Milk: 161.88 euros. Klarstein Marcia: 184.99 euros. CREATE VEGAN MILK MAKER: 190.95 euros. BB VEGETAL By Sojamatic: 197.90 euros. Springlane Kitchen: 254.15 euros.

With all these examples that we have left you and what we have been telling in this article, you already have all the necessary information to get the best machine to make precise vegetable milk for you.

It is an ideal way to start taking care of yourself a little more and much more if you are lactose intolerant, since with this type of milk all stomach problems will disappear immediately.

It is an ideal way to start taking care of yourself a little more and much more if you are lactose intolerant, since with this type of milk all stomach problems will disappear immediately.