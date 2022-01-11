01/11/2022 at 13:03 CET

At first, the vegetable burger and other preparations that imitate meat but are made with plants seemed practically an anecdote with little future. And yet, foods made with plant protein are growing around the world. Consumers are increasingly demanding alternatives to meat both in supermarkets and in fast food establishments.

A report by Bloomberg Intelligence has put figures on the market for animal protein substitutes and calculates that its value will go from 26,000 million euros to more than 143,000 million in 2030, 7.7% of the total protein market.

The alternatives to milk are more established and those of meat and fish do not want to be less, taking advantage of the pull of consumers more aware of the environment and health.

Vegetable meat | Heura

According to Bloomberg’s research division, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the vegetable protein market in 2030, followed by Europe and North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The IRI consultancy expert María Huguet highlights Efeagro the good performance of that category in the United States, United Kingdom or Germany, while in countries with a strong meat and dairy tradition such as Italy or France, growth is lower.

Evolution in Spain

In Spain, after increasing by 48% in the last two years, the vegetable protein market is valued at around 430 million euros, with a volume of more than 250 million kilos or liters.

“So much meat substitutes, which have grown in value by 16% in the last year, as vegetable drinks are two categories that are already present in the Spanish market and are recurring in supermarkets & rdquor ;, after having even entered households that are not vegan, says Huguet.

Proof of the interest unleashed is the launch last year of a new white label of the Lidl supermarket chain for vegetarians and vegans with 140 references, in order to expand the assortment of vegetable alternatives to meat in Spain.

Lidl sources assure that demand is constantly growing and thus they want to respond to the needs of their customers, betting mostly on national suppliers and always combining them with international articles.

In general, movements cover the entire value chain, including catering, as evidenced by the latest investments in the development of vegetable products that are being carried out by large fast food chains such as McDonalds’s, KFC or Burger King in different parts of the world.

Vegan Products | Agencies

Pioneering companies in the production of alternatives to animal protein such as the American Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods are also partnering with restaurants, while multinationals such as Cargill, DuPont, Kellogg’s, Nestle or Unilever have not missed the opportunity to innovate in this type. of products.

Accelerate growth

The meat and dairy industry has opted for this market in Spain, where new companies have also emerged that position themselves against the consumption of meat or opt for a “rebalancing & rdquor; of consumption between the animal and the vegetable.

One of the latter is NeWind Foods, born within the partnership between Aviko, a Dutch group specialized in potato processing, and Eurofrits, Spanish manufacturer of precooked products.

His counselor, Juan Lizariturry, explains that their snacking products, “fingers & rdquor; or hamburgers come out of a factory in Burgos and Eurofrits research and development, while also looking at ingredients in dishes, cheeses and other products.

“It is not strange that in the medium term there is an investor who is interested in an agreement with the current shareholders & rdquor ;, he says.

Among emerging companies or ‘start ups’ in the sector, Heura is an example of how an initiative initially financed with loans from friends and family It went on to see its capital expanded with US funds and European private investors.

Vegan food | Agencies

One of the founders, Marc Coloma, assures that his current priority is to accelerate the growth of an industry that is being born and reach more markets to finance it, taking advantage of “the opportunities in products that do not exist and promoting much more sustainable chains & rdquor ;.

The financial sustainability of the company in the short term remains in the background for now, according to Coloma, who advocates making more people in Spain and the rest of the world consume that category and achieve constant product improvement.

Experts agree that a challenge for the sector is to offer alternatives to products of animal origin that are as similar as possible to them in taste and that are healthierSince those made with plant protein often require more processing and have more calories and ingredients.