Vegeta’s arrival is possible thanks to this full-scale Saiyan ship created by an anime fan

The advanced technology that we use in Dragon Ball begins to appear in real life, in the form of collectible replicas, made by crazed fans of Akira Toriyama’s manga and anime. A follower of the series has made his own Saiyan ship, making possible the arrival of Vegeta or any threat from the warrior race to which Goku belongs.

Clearly you’re not going to be able to travel into space in it. However, anyone would be willing to drop a few bucks to own one of these collectible replicas, which are also life-size.

the website of Comic book reviewed this fan who recorded and posted the process of making this replica on his TikTok account. He identifies himself on the Chinese social network with the user @Astralblaster and has more than 106,000 followers.

His videos show this Saiyan ship that would make any anime fan cringe if he sees it inside a crater in the field, as shown in the first three appearances of this device or space probe, capable of traversing the universe.

The TikTok user made this replica of the Saiyan ship out of wood. He adapted the interior so that it looks just as comfortable as what is seen in the series. In the post, thousands of followers went wild with approving comments like: “There are still wonderful people on this planet.”

Saiyan ships are a fundamental part of the history of the Dragon Ball anime and manga series. These ships are used by Saiyan warriors.

In history, the Saiyans used to be a warrior people who conquered planets to sell to others. To travel between the planets, they used advanced spaceships. These ships are white in color and oval in shape, with a cockpit at the front and engines at the rear.

One of the best known Saiyan ships is the space capsule in which Goku arrives on Earth as a baby. Goku was sent to Earth by his parents before the destruction of his home planet, Vegeta. Later, his brother Raditz also arrives on Earth in a similar ship.