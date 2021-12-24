12/24/2021 at 1:47 PM CET

Jesús Velasco has fallen on his feet in the Barça dressing room and in the whole section. After the logical defeat in the ‘premiere’ in Palma with two-thirds of the team just arrived from the World Cup, Barça is exceeding all expectations and does not seem to have a ceiling.

Classified with full victories (six) for the Final Four of the Champions, the league champion leads the table with 31 points and leads by three to a Viña Albali Valdepeñas whom he will visit on January 4 in the last game before the European break (before he will receive next Wednesday at Ribera Navarra).

Therefore, Barça will enjoy Christmas with the satisfaction of having fulfilled their duty after the important and worked victory on Thursday with a comeback included in the Levante court (1-3), with two goals from Pito and one from Ferrao. And that the team had only been able to train one day when the entire squad left with their respective teams.

“Above all, I would highlight the commitment. It is the word that defines our party. The players’ commitment to the project, with the club and with what we are trying to achieve. The team has always been eager, they have wanted to go forward and that is what we have seen, going to win with weapons and despite the difficulties we had & rdquor ;, stressed a Velasco who is very proud of his players.

“The most important thing for a coach is to have the commitment of his players and that they believe in what we are working even though we cannot do it much because of the calendar. Afterwards the squad has a lot of quality and that does the rest, of course & rdquor ;, reflected the man from Toledo.

As for the possibility of finishing the first round leaders to ensure a day off in the Spanish Cup between the quarters and some hypothetical ‘semis’, Velasco stressed that the team’s goal “is now to win the next game. We are the best placed to finish the regular phase first and we are going to try & rdquor ;.

In this sense, Barça would achieve this objective without having to wait for the last day of the first round in which Jimbee Cartagena will be measured after the European Championship. if he wins his referred two next matches against Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra and Viña Albali Valdepeñas. In any case, the last two Spanish Cups for Barça (2019 and 2020) were won without rest days as they had to play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.