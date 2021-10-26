10/26/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

FC Barcelona already watches weapons in Lithuanian lands in the face of a Champions Main Round League in which he will debut this Tuesday at 3.30 pm against the Belarusian Viten Orsha with the ultimate goal of winning the Barça winged fourth.

One of the referents of this team led by Jesús Velasco is the Brazilian Jean-Pierre Guisel Costa ‘Pito’, the star signing for this season who comes from Inter after having been about to wear Barça on two occasions.

Pito chatted with SPORT at the Ciutat Esportiva before moving to Kaunas with the rest of the team, where will try to lay the first stone in the building of his first Champions, the only club-level title that resists him.

In Brazil, a kid is called Pito when he’s short, right?

Yes, not so much now, but when I was a child I was the youngest and everyone called me Pito, Pitinho … My family too, and that’s how it stayed.

But if you are one of the tallest players in the league!

Haha yes. It’s that I started to grow up when I was 17 or 18 years old. Nobody expected me to hit that stretch now and now at 1.84 I’m one of the biggest, yes.

Pito, with Ferrao before the game against Real Betis

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Perhaps this is how his exalted individual technique is explained?

Yes it’s true. All my life I was small and I had those resources, of haggling and later when I grew up I have continued to have it, because it was something that was already part of me. It is an advantage that I have.

Were you afraid of not being able to fulfill your Barça dream after two unsuccessful attempts?

I always trusted that he would end up coming, but in the end I always had more offers and I was holding on. I believe that I come at the right time. Now I am more done.

He is in his best moment?

I think so. Now I am much more confident. I have trained well in these five years in Spain. If I come earlier, maybe I wasn’t at my best and now I’m ready to enjoy here to the fullest.

With Tino Pérez at Inter he has improved a lot in defense & mldr;

Yes. In Brazil, Marquinhos Xavier (coach and his coach in Carlos Barbosa) changed me in that sense. Before he only attacked. And I have improved a lot. Tino demanded a lot from everyone in defense and now futsal is so dynamic that we all have to know how to attack and defend.

Pito shakes hands with manager Aureli Mas

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Are you coming from having your best season?

I think that here in Spain yes, because of the titles and because of the great group we had at Inter. I was up there at the center and I think I met all expectations.

Velasco signs him for Inter, but when he arrives he is no longer. Do you like to know that you have all the confidence of the coach?

Yes, he trusts me and he already showed it by signing me for Inter, but now I have to show it on the court. We are assimilating his scheme and everyone speaks highly of him. I am sure that I am going to learn many things with him.

How do you explain that two players almost from the same street as you and Ferrao are among the five best in the world?

It’s very weird. Brazil is very big, but our generation in Chapecó, in Santa Catarina, was very strong and a lot of players have come out, but having two from Chapecó here & mldr; it’s tremendous. What am I going to tell you about Ferrao? Look what he has already done at Barcelona. He is one of the best in the world without a doubt and I really want to do things with him.

Were they real friends?

At the beginning of small we played together and I also got along very well with his family and we spent a lot of time together. What happens is that since he was little he was already very strong, he came out long before I did and we lost contact, but we continued talking.

A bronze in the World Cup might seem disappointing & mldr;

Yes, it has been tough, but we know the difficulties we went through there and we hope to train better together in this new cycle. The other teams come with the same dynamics from the last World Cup and we do not. And that makes the difference.

Pito and Ferrao, in the World Cup in Lithuania

| .

But they were ten days without being able to train due to a Covid outbreak!

Of course! Brazil always has the responsibility of being in the final, but those of us who were in there know what we had to go through and that is why we place a lot of value on this bronze. Hopefully we can prepare well for the next World Cup.

One thing that is missing is the Champions & mldr;

Yes, they are already telling me. It’s my main goal here, because I haven’t won it yet. I hope to have this title on my list as soon as possible. I always plan things before the start of the season and that is without a doubt my great dream, to win the Champions League with Barcelona.

A complicated question. It gives the feeling that you can always give something more & mldr;

Yes, I’ve already been asked a few times. Is that Messi sometimes does not do things, and sorry for the example. I want to always be well, but we are human beings and there are a lot of things that influence, but I always try to give one hundred percent on the track.

Do youWhat does Velasco want from you?

Now we talk little, because you have to train a lot. He asks me to always face it, because that makes a difference. Little by little we have to catch their movements.

He has won several times at the Palau in very tough matches, but always with respect & mldr;

In my career I have never fought with the rival fans. I play my game, I fight in there because it’s my plate of food. Many tell me that I always fought with Sergio Lozano, but when the game ends I greet everyone and everything is forgotten.

Sergio Lozano and Pito, face to face in times past

| .

Better have the captain as a partner?

Of course always. We know about its quality. When the fans see evil they realize it and I have never had problems there. Now I’m going to death with Barcelona and that’s it. I have a lot of friends at Inter and ElPozo, but on the & mldr; forget!

Is this team with such a short staff capable of fighting for everything?

Of course. I’m sure. We all know it and we are going to fight for that goal.

Did you want the Dracs to be on your side?

Yes I love it. Whenever I have played at the Palau they have not stopped singing and cheering for a minute. And now you notice the difference. The two games we have played at the Palau have been full the entire time and I hope to enjoy them and fill the Palau in the finals.