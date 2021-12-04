12/04/2021 at 06:47 CET

. / Buenos Aires

Vélez Sarsfield drew without goals with Patronato de Paraná in one of the three matches that marked the beginning of the penultimate day of the Argentine tournament, on a night marked by the retirement of Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Álvarez. The 33-year-old player hung up his boots after this meeting where he trained as a player in a career where he had steps through the Italians Inter and Sampdoria, the English Sunderland and the Mexican Atlas. This 0-0 tie also seemed to be the last presentation of Thiago Almada, since Vélez announced before the game his sale to Atlanta United, an MLS team that minutes later in an official statement denied the Argentine club and clarified that the operation had not yet been completed. is closed and it maintains a priority of purchase.

In another meeting this Friday, Colón beat down Atlético Tucumán 3-0, While Central Córdoba defeated Unión 2-0, who resigned valuable points in his career to go to the South American Cup 2022.

The tournament, which already has River Plate as its champion, will seek this weekend to seal the last two places available for next year’s Copa Libertadores and the remaining five for the South American. Boca Juniors, who will visit Arsenal de Sarandí on Saturday, needs a win to secure their ticket, the same as for Estudiantes, who this Sunday will play the La Plata classic against Gimnasia.

River Plate, meanwhile, on Sunday will receive Defense and Justice for the last local function that will mark the farewell of Leonardo Ponzio, who at the end of the year will also hang up his boots, while waiting for Marcelo Gallardo’s decision to know if he will continue the next year as a ‘millionaire’ coach. In other matches, Racing Club will visit Huracán on Saturday, while on Sunday the classic of the day will be played by Independiente and San Lorenzo.