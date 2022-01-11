01/11/2022 at 17:27 CET

.

he rojiblanca expedition travels today to Riyadh where on Thursday they will face Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals of the Super Cup (8:00 p.m.). A new challenge you won’t be able to count on Marcelino with key pieces like Unai Victor Y Unai Nunez.

Victor, a regular starter and a key player in the midfield for the coach, was injured in the first minute of Sunday’s league game in Mendizorroza against Alavés and Nunez he had fallen the day before the call for that meeting.

Both were left out of a list that they did enter Assier Villalibre Y Yuri berchiche, the two, after a long time without playing. In the case of Villalibre, undoubtedly one of the most remembered of the last Super Cup with his musical performance, returns to the call after chaining his third muscle injury on November 19. Yuri returns after nine months of sick leave and surgery included.

The 24 players called up by Marcelino They are Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Dani García, Zarraga, Muniain; Sancet, Iñaki Williams; Ezkieta, Julen Agirrezabala, Lekue, Petxarroman, Capa, Vivian, Yuri, Nolaskoain, Vesga, Raúl García, Nico Williams, the youth Serrano and Villalibre.

Special will be the appointment for the five rojiblancos who opt in Saudi Arabia for their third Super Cup, after those achieved in 2015 and 2021: Iker Muniain, Iñaki Williams, from frames, Balenziaga Y Lekue.

In both cases, the title was won with Barça as a rival, just like the first one signed by Bilbao in 1984. Three crowns that, together with two runners-up, make Athletic the third best team in the competition, after Barça and Madrid.