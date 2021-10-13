The International Airport of Venezuela, Simón Bolívar, would be working to adapt a system to receive some cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for air tickets and other services. As reported by local media.

The director of the Venezuelan International Airport Freddy Borges stated:

“We will activate a button for payments with cryptocurrencies in airport platforms and commercial activities, in coordination with Sunacrip.”

Borges also plans to accept many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash, and Venezuela’s oil-linked digital currency, the Petro. He said that the airport administration would introduce new payment options in coordination with the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets and Related Activities of Venezuela.

He also said that the airport must move towards the implementation of these new tools that tourists can use Sunacrip. The national control body of cryptocurrencies will regulate the use of these cryptocurrencies as payment methods.

New IMF report reiterates its increased oversight of cryptocurrencies

The International Monetary Fund reiterated its increased oversight of cryptocurrencies. In his latest report, he said that the increasing adoption of these assets could potentially increase risks to the global economy.

In its global financial stability report, the IMF said that the adoption of crypto assets and stablecoins in emerging markets and developing economies could pose a challenge to the macroeconomic and financial stability of those countries. And, the group said the risks were “contained for now,” but urged regulators to monitor cryptocurrencies and keep them under control.

The IMF added that as the crypto ecosystem expanded and evolved, “new sources of risk” were emerging. Like stablecoins and decentralized finance, or DeFi.

Specifically, the group identified the space at risk of hacks, “lack of transparency around the issuance and distribution” of tokens and operational risks. Which include crashes of their systems during periods of extreme volatility.

Ripple and Nelnet Launch $ 44 Million Fund for Carbon Neutral Cryptocurrency Industry

Blockchain payments company Ripple has announced an environmental, social and governance joint venture partnership. Of $ 44 million with financial technology provider Nelnet Renewable Energy. All of this to fund the adoption of environmentally friendly solar energy initiatives across the United States.

According to the announcement, the new fund is expected to offset more than 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over 35 years, which is equivalent to the energy use of 180,635 homes in one year.

And, in this sense, the evaluation was carried out in three parameters of environmental priorities. Among them are transparency, governance and mitigation. In which the project obtained a score of 88, 86 and 80, respectively, out of a maximum of 100.

Binance to Launch $ 1 Billion Fund to Develop Binance Smart Chain Ecosystem

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a billion dollar accelerator fund. To expand the capabilities of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and advance mainstream adoption across the fintech industry.

The exchange displayed the eight-figure bottom in a staggered development model in four specialized areas.

Which would be, talent development, liquidity incentive program, construction program, investment and incubation program. The announcement suggested that they will allocate $ 100 million, $ 100 million, $ 300 million, and $ 500 million to each segment, respectively.

