10/11/2021 at 1:42 AM CEST

The Venezuelan team defeated Ecuador 2-1 this Sunday on the fifth day of the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, postponed due to the pandemic, which Vinotinto’s reunion with victory eleven months later and that embittered the good path that the Tri was leading to the World Cup.

The locals, full of doubts, with an interim coach -Leonardo González- and without their great star, Yeferson Soteldo, dropped at the last minute, jumped onto the field to face a rival who came from winning Bolivia.

Beyond the problems accumulated during the last days, Venezuela was about to remove the “Cinderella” poster in front of a Tri that came hungry for victory to consolidate its good streak, which made the first 45 minutes a round-trip duel, with chances for both teams.

However, it was the controversy the protagonist of the first goal, the result of a rigorous penalty committed by Adrian Martinez on Gonzalo Plata, who was extensively reviewed in the VAR by the Uruguayan referee Andrés Cunha.

Enner Valencia launched from eleven meters a hard shot, at mid-height and to the left of goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez, who, although he guessed the intention of the Ecuadorian, he was unable to avoid the first goal of the game.

Nor did Vinotinto lower its arms then, which continued looking for spaces behind the backs of its rivals. His award came in minute 45, when the hyperactive Eduard Bello received a filtered pass inside the area and, almost on the baseline, he gave the ball back.

There he found it Darwin Machís, much smarter than the Ecuadorian defense, which, in the center of the small area, pushed the ball into the nets to the delight of the small Venezuelan fans present in the stadium.

After passing through the changing rooms, the dynamics changed little, with a Venezuela that seemed to progressively gain control of the party and spaces.

As a result of that control came the great surprise when, in the 63rd minute, Bello launched a very long free kick from the right side that the Ecuadorian goalkeeper did not expect.

Goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez reacted late and badly to end up becoming the necessary accomplice of a so much so that few suspected.

Then began a Block defense of the Vinotinto in which his goalkeeper, Wuilker Faríñez, once again became the hero of his team, after not playing the previous day against Brazil.

The match was closed by coach González introducing a central more than many centimeters, Jhon Chancellor, in order to, in this way, consolidate the result and that Venezuela is reunited with victory eleven months after winning Chile.

In this way, Venezuela has seven points and remains last in the group, while Ecuador remains third while waiting for Uruguay to do, fourth ranked with the same points and one game less.

– Data sheet:

2. Venezuela: Wuilker Faríñez; Ronald Hernández, Nahuel Ferraresi, Adrián Martínez, Oscar González; Tomás Rincón (m.77, Junior Moreno), José Martínez, Darwin Machís (m.90, Jan Carlos Hurtado), Eduard Bello (m.87, Cristian Cásseres Jr), Adalberto Peñaranda (m.87, Jhon Chancellor); Eric Ramírez (m.77, Fernando Aristeguieta).

Coach: Leonardo González.

1. Ecuador: Moisés Ramírez; Piero Hincapié, Félix Torres, Robert Arboleda (m.82, Alan Franco); Pervis Estupiñán, Moisés Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo (m.88, Ayrton Preciado), Ángelo Preciado (m.64, Michael Estrada); Ángel Mena, Enner Valencia (m.64, Joao Rojas López) and Gonzalo Plata (m.82, Bryan Angulo).

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

Goals: 0-1, m.36: Enner Valencia, from a penalty. 1-1, m.45: Darwin Machís. 2-1, m.63: Eduard Bello.

Referee: The Uruguayan Andrés Cunha admonished Rincón, Moreno, Aristeguieta, Mena and Torres.

Incidents: match of the sixth day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, postponed due to the pandemic, played at the Olympic stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).