The team of Braves Atlanta graduated in the 2021 World Series of the Major League Baseball – MLB and then we will show you the Venezuelan players who will have a ring champions in this edition of the Fall Classic of the United States.

In six games, the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in the 2021 Major League Baseball World Series, where it was an instance full of many emotions and where clearly, as in recent years in the best baseball in the world, the taste of the Venezuelan players was felt, once again having champions of this baseball country.

Venezuelan champions

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Although the Venezuelan outfielder did not play the Playoffs, he played 82 games in the 2021 regular season and was a fundamental part of these Braves, for that reason he placed his first championship ring in the MLB.

Ehire Adrianza

The utility saw action in 109 games in the regular round and in 10 of the postseason, he was a role player for Brian Snitker and will be able to brag as the 2021 MLB World Series champion.

Orlando arcia

The one from Anaco played 32 games during the regular season and although he was not a very useful player for the Braves, he always remained on the roster and for that reason he will be another Venezuelan to join the list of those who have been champions in the World Series. In the Playoffs he played only six games.

William Contreras

The young catcher in his second season of major league experience can already say that he won a World Series, having like his brother Willson a ring in the best baseball in the world. During the regular season, he played 52 games and in the postseason, a total of one game.

Pablo Sandoval

Although it is hard to believe, yes, Pablo Sandoval opts for his champion ring in the 2021 World Series and the fourth in his Major League career, this after playing a total of 69 games with the Braves in the 2021 season. He ties Luis Sojo as the Venezuelan with the most rings in the best baseball in the world.

Ender Inciarte

Although the experienced outfielder did not have his best year in the Major Leagues, he was also part of the Braves team for a long time and will wear his champion ring in the 2021 season. He only played 52 games in this uniform.

In addition, another group of Venezuelans, who played roles in the Braves off the field, will also wear their ring after this coronation against the Astros in the 2021 MLB World Series.

Coachs

Tomas Pérez – Coach Eduardo Pérez – Coach José Yépez – Coach

With this list of Venezuelan champions, from the 2012 to 2021 season at least one Venezuelan player has said present and has been crowned champion of the Major League Baseball World Series.