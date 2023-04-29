Venezuelan cosplayer uses bodypaint art to become the female version of Hidan

Naruto Shippuden, with 500 episodes and broadcast for 10 years from 2007 to 2017, is the second part of the Naruto series and focuses on the story of Naruto Uzumaki, in a more mature stage and with his ninja skills honed. In this arc, we saw Hidan for the first time in the anime.

Hidan was a member of the Akatsuki Organization. His partner was Kakuzu, despite their mutual dislike for each other. He wore the ring Three on the left index finger. He was the newest member of the Akatsuki, Kisame refers to Hidan and Kakuzu as the Combo Zombie due to the fact that in a sense, they couldn’t die.

From his looks, this immortal warrior is very popular in the cosplay community all over the world. However, this time another level has been reached: a young Venezuelan painted his body to recreate a spectacular Hidan cosplay.

Awesome Hidan bodypaint cosplay

Was Ariell CosplayVenezuelan cosplayer, stylist and makeup artist with thousands of followers in her different accounts on social networks, who made this incredible Hidan bodypaint cosplay.

“Hidan. We are going to make the most of suffering together. Yes… I’m the one of ‘it’s a simple cosplay’… *paints her entire body*. I hope to wear this cosplay soon at an event even if I’m late and can’t touch anything so as not to damage the body paint job,” the content creator wrote in the caption of the post, who saw how she reached more than a thousand likes.

As we can see in the images, this is a magnificent female version of the bearer of the Three ring. But beyond the recreation of this Naruto character’s outfit, what’s most surprising is how her model matched the look of a Shinigami, with black skin and white bone-shaped markings.